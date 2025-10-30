Rutgers Wrestling Reveals 2025-26 TV Schedule Packed with Must-Watch Matchups
Rutgers wrestling is ready for the spotlight once again. The Big Ten Conference office announced Wednesday that the Scarlet Knights will have two major duals nationally televised. It will be during the 2025-26 season on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The schedule highlights some of the most exciting and high-stakes matchups of the year. This will set the tone for another ambitious campaign under head coach Scott Goodale.
Rutgers' Wrestling National Broadcast Details
The first televised event will see Rutgers host No. 19 Oklahoma at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday, December 13, at 8 p.m. ET on BTN. This early-season showdown will serve as a key test against a strong out-of-conference opponent.
Later in the season, Rutgers will face one of the biggest challenges in college wrestling, a road dual at No. 1 Penn State. That clash is set for Saturday, January 10, at 4 p.m. ET, also airing live on BTN from State College, Pennsylvania.
The Big Ten Network will also provide full live coverage of the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. It was hosted at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, from March 7–8. Streaming details and times for the rest of Rutgers’ schedule will be announced later. However, fans can expect plenty of opportunities to catch the Scarlet Knights in action throughout the season.
Rutgers’ televised schedule begins at home against Oklahoma on December 13 and continues with the high-profile away matchup at Penn State on January 10. The Scarlet Knights will return to the national stage in March when BTN broadcasts the Big Ten Championships, where Rutgers will look to solidify its place among the conference’s elite.
Building on Top-15 Success
The Scarlet Knights enter the 2025-26 season on the heels of one of their best years in recent memory. Rutgers produced seven national qualifiers and three Blood Round participants at the 2025 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia.
The team finished the regular season ranked No. 11 in the final NWCA Coaches Poll. It will mark its highest national finish since the 2015-16 campaign, when it ended at No. 10. The result also secured the program’s 13th top-25 finish under Goodale. It will reaffirm Rutgers as a consistent national contender.
To continue that momentum, the program has reloaded with several experienced transfers. Heavyweight Hunter Catka (Virginia Tech), 197-pounder Remy Cotton (Michigan State), and 174-pounder Lenny Pinto (Nebraska) join the roster. It will combine for seven NCAA Championship appearances across key weight classes.
Rutgers will kick off its 2025-26 season at home on Sunday, November 2. They will host a quad meet featuring Bloomsburg, Centenary, and Gardner-Webb at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Action begins at 10 a.m., streaming live on Big Ten Plus.
