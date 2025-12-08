Rutgers Wrestling Suffers First Loss After Strong Opening Win at Journeymen Jostle

Rutgers wrestling opened the Journeymen Jostle with a massive 49-3 win over Davidson but fell 27-11 to No. 10 NC State in the nightcap, witnessing their first loss of the season. The Scarlet Knights held control in the first encounter, but when facing a ranked Wolfpack squad, their flaws in the higher weights were laid bare.

Rutgers Dominated Against Davidson

Rutgers started the joslte with flying colours. No. 28 redshirt freshman Ayden Smith (125) kicked off with a fall at the six-minute mark, followed by another pin by No. 12 graduate student Dylan Shawver (133) in the second period. After Shawver, No. 12 graduate Joseph Olivieri (141) secured a dominating lead with a consecutive third fall.

The only loss for Rutgers against Davidson came when No. 21 graduate Andy Clark (149) dropped a tight 7-6 decision to unranked Anderson Heap. However, the Knights were too far ahead to be concerned by this setback.

No. 16 redshirt sophomore Shane Cartagena-Walsh (184) and senior PJ Casale (197) added more pins. These five pins were complemented by four wins coming from bonuses. This bout showed how dominant Rutgers’ lower-weight talents are; unfortunately, it wasn’t the same for the Knights in higher weights.

Rutgers Falls To NC State

After the dominating win, the Knights were hit with an attitude adjustment against No. 10 NC State. At the beginning, Knights' lower weights held their ground with a lot of Grit, as Smith tested No. 1 Vincent Robinson at 125 but fell by decision, keeping the score at a manageable 3-0. Shawver clapped back and won his bout by a decision, putting the scoreboard in a tie.

However, in the next bout, Olivieri significantly improved hopes for the Knights with his rallying win against No. 7 Ryan Jack at 141. Unfortunately, this was the Knights' coup de grace, as after this, they weren’t able to do anything noteworthy against the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack surged with 24 unanswered points across the middle and upper weights. Thanks to Cartagena-Walsh, Rutgers secured some points in the second half, but NC State’s depth proved too much for the Knights to prevail against.

Points From Rutgers Performance

Smith, Shawver, and Olivieri combined for 9 team points and kept Rutgers afloat early against elite foes. Upper-weight gap: Losses from 149 through 197 (except Cartagena-Walsh) totaled 21 NC State points.

Losses from 149 through 197 (except Cartagena-Walsh) totaled 21 NC State points. Inconsistent bonus points: Five pins and four bonus wins vs. Davidson, but just one tech vs. NC State.

Up next, Rutgers returns home for a top-25 clash with No. 19 Oklahoma at Jersey Mike’s Arena. It would be interesting to see if the Knights’ upper-weights can hold against another ranked opponent.

