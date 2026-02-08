Rutgers Wrestling Upsets No. 6 Minnesota for Biggest Win in a Decade

Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena felt different from the opening whistle. The energy, the noise, and the stakes all pointed toward something special unfolding on the mat. By the end of the night, Rutgers wrestling had delivered a moment that will live in program history. The team knocked off No. 6 Minnesota 23-15 for its biggest win in more than a decade.

Early Upsets From the Rutgers Wrestling Team Set the Tone

For the first time, the Scarlet Knights defeated the Golden Gophers in a dual meet. Rutgers improved to 11-5 overall and 4-3 in Big Ten action, while Minnesota fell to 9-5 and 3-3.

The night began with fireworks at 125 pounds, where No. 28 redshirt freshman Ayden Smith faced No. 10 Joe Volk. Smith wasted no time, scoring a takedown within the first 20 seconds and immediately putting Minnesota on notice. In a poised and confident performance, Smith closed out a 7-2 decision with a late takedown, sending Jersey Mike’s Arena into an early frenzy.

Momentum carried straight into the 133-pound bout. No. 27 Dylan Shawver steadily broke down Brandon Morvari, turning patience into dominance. Shawver’s 12-2 major decision pushed Rutgers ahead 7-0 and made it clear the Scarlet Knights were not backing down from the challenge.

Minnesota responded at 141 pounds, as Vance VomBaur recorded a technical fall over Mason Gibson to trim the deficit to 7-5. But that would be one of the few moments the Gophers found breathing room.

At 149 pounds, No. 29 Andrew Clark delivered another ranked upset, taking down No. 17 Drew Roberts. Clark struck early with a takedown and stayed disciplined defensively, earning a 5-1 decision that steadied Rutgers after Minnesota’s response.

The emotional peak of the dual came moments later at 157 pounds. No. 29 Anthony White and No. 19 Charlie Millard battled through a scoreless first period and entered overtime tied 1-1. Just five seconds into sudden victory, White exploded for a takedown, igniting the crowd and giving Rutgers a commanding 13-5 lead at the halfway mark.

Minnesota clawed back some ground at 165 pounds, but Rutgers answered emphatically at 174. No. 16 Lenny Pinto set the tone early with three first-period takedowns and finished strong, adding two late takedowns to secure an 18-9 major decision over Ethan Riddle.

Remy Cotton Seals a Historic Night

With Minnesota earning a major decision at 184 pounds, the dual tightened to 17-12 with two matches remaining. All eyes then turned to 194 pounds, where No. 16 sophomore Remy Cotton faced No. 25 Gavin Nelson.

The bout was tense and physical, locked at 1-1 heading into sudden victory. About a minute into overtime, Cotton broke through with a decisive takedown, clinching both the match and the dual.

"Remy Cotton has clinched it for Rutgers!"



What a moment last night at Jersey Mike's Arena!#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/hwexk8LXW9 — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) February 7, 2026

Minnesota claimed the heavyweight bout, but the outcome was already sealed. Rutgers won six of the ten matches, including two major decisions, to cap off a milestone 23-15 upset.

After an unforgettable night in Piscataway, Rutgers will have the weekend off before returning to action next Friday. The Scarlet Knights will head to East Lansing to face Michigan State in a 6:30 p.m. ET dual, streaming on Big Ten Plus.

