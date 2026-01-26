The lights at Jersey Mike’s Arena are set to shine bright this Friday night as No. 17 Rutgers wrestling returns home to host Maryland on January 30. With a 7 p.m. start time and Big Ten intensity expected from the opening whistle, the Scarlet Knights are eager to turn the page after a demanding road swing.

Before the varsity lineup took the mat in Champaign, several Rutgers wrestlers showcased the program’s depth at the Bloomsburg Open at Liberty Arena in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Jordan Chapman at 174 pounds and Joseph Olivieri at 141 pounds both captured individual titles while competing unattached. Olivieri was dominant throughout the day, finishing 4-0 with a win by fall and two technical falls. Chapman went 3-0, closing his tournament with a finals victory over Connor Wetzel of Lock Haven.

Easton Doster battled through a competitive bracket at 157 pounds to finish 4-1 and place third. Max Hermes, the lone attached Rutgers competitor at the event, added two solid wins at the same weight. Together, those results reinforced the program’s growing depth and readiness for the grind of Big Ten wrestling.

Later in the weekend, the varsity squad traveled to Huff Hall for a top-20 showdown against No. 12 Illinois. The duel delivered nonstop drama, ending in a 16-16 tie after all ten bouts were completed, with each team earning five individual victories.

Illinois ultimately claimed a 17-16 win via Criteria C, which evaluates total match points across the duel. The Illini held a slim 46-42 edge, turning a razor-thin statistical margin into the deciding factor. While the result dropped Rutgers to 8-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten action, it underscored how evenly matched the two programs were from start to finish.

The highlight performance of the afternoon belonged to Ryan Ford. Wrestling up at 174 pounds, Ford delivered a statement win against No. 25 Colin Kelly. He erupted for 12 points in the first period alone, recording two takedowns and six back points to seize immediate control. Ford finished with a 15-5 major decision, providing Rutgers with its only bonus points of the duel and keeping the team within reach on the scoreboard.

Rutgers faced early adversity after No. 27 Ayden Smith and No. 27 Dylan Shawver dropped bouts at 125 and 133 pounds. Shawver’s match was especially tight, as he battled reigning national champion and top-ranked Lucas Byrd in a 3-1 decision.

The response came from Rutgers’ younger core. Tahir Parkins earned his first career duel win at 141 pounds with a sudden-victory takedown against Kole Brower. Andrew Clark followed at 149 pounds with a composed tiebreaker win over Michael Gioffre, tying the duel at 6-6 and injecting energy into the lineup.

The final two bouts showcased Rutgers’ strength up top. Trailing 16-10, No. 16 Remy Cotton earned his fourth straight Big Ten victory with a 6-5 decision over Dylan Connell at 197 pounds. Heavyweight No. 19 Hunter Catka followed with a 5-2 win over Ryan Boersma, tying the team score but leaving Illinois ahead on match-point criteria.

Now back on home mats, Rutgers turns its full attention to Maryland. Friday night offers a fresh opportunity to climb the Big Ten standings in front of a home crowd eager for postseason-style wrestling.

