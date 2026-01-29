Valentina Lorente-Garcia Caps Rutgers Career in Gymnastics and Dance

As the 2026 academic year winds down, Valentina Lorente-Garcia stands at the rare intersection of two demanding worlds. For most Big Ten athletes, senior year marks the end of a singular athletic pursuit. For Lorente-Garcia, it represents the closing chapter of a dual journey shaped by gymnastics and dance. A senior member of the Rutgers gymnastics team and a dance major at the Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Valentina Lorente-Garcia Thrived in Competition and Academics

Lorente-Garcia’s Rutgers career reflects excellence both on the mat and in the classroom. Before injury sidelined her, she emerged as a dependable contributor for the Scarlet Knights. She also recorded career-high scores of 9.900 on uneven bars and 9.825 on vault.

The amazing story of senior Valentina Lorente-Garcia!💃



Read about Valentina's journey from Argentina to the United States and realizing her dreams as both a gymnast and a dance major.



📰 https://t.co/JN5LC8fa1r pic.twitter.com/qjR5kDIWUJ — Rutgers Gymnastics (@RUGymnastics) January 27, 2026

She earned WCGA Scholastic All-American honors as a freshman in 2023. And she followed it with Academic All-Big Ten recognition as a sophomore in 2024.

Balancing Big Ten gymnastics with the demanding schedule of Mason Gross is no small task, yet Lorente-Garcia embraced the challenge. Her consistency across both arenas became a defining part of her Rutgers identity.

After a breakout sophomore year in 2024, Lorente-Garcia missed the entire 2025 season due to injury. For many athletes, a full year away from competition can derail momentum. However, she used the time to reset and refocus.

Her sophomore campaign had been filled with milestones. She recorded her first collegiate 9.900 on bars at the George Washington Quad Meet and delivered a career-best vault performance against Maryland. Although the injury paused her progress, those performances set the foundation for her return as a senior, grounded in confidence and resilience.

Lorente-Garcia’s journey began far from Piscataway. Raised in Argentina, she joined the national gymnastics team by the age of 12 and competed in Pan American tournaments and South American club championships. Eight years ago, she and her parents made the decision to move to the United States in pursuit of greater opportunities.

Settling in Virginia at 14, she faced challenges beyond the gym. The language barrier forced her to repeat eighth grade, but she continued to excel athletically, becoming a Level 10 State Champion and a DP National Championship qualifier. A Rutgers assistant coach discovered her at a showcase in Virginia, and after a one-day camp in New Jersey, she received a full scholarship offer that changed her future.

Finding a Second Home at Mason Gross

Upon arriving at Rutgers, Lorente-Garcia realized her passion extended beyond gymnastics. Mason Gross offered her the opportunity to major in dance, opening a new creative chapter. Although she had performed countless times at gymnastics meets, dancing on stage for an audience was an entirely new experience.

Her transition into dance brought both physical and emotional growth. Faculty members quickly noticed her talent, including assistant professor Barbara Angeline. In the studios of Mason Gross, Lorente-Garcia learned to translate athletic strength into artistic movement, blending power with grace.

Even with her demanding schedule, Lorente-Garcia remained deeply committed to service. Inspired by her parents’ dedication to helping others, she volunteered with Elijah’s Promise, Read Across America, and YMCA programs. She has a special passion for working with children with disabilities, frequently teaching them gymnastics and sharing her love for movement.

More from Rutgers on SI