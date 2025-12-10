Can 4-Star Receiver Lead Rutgers to Long Term Success?

A collegiate program begins to succeed when its recruiting process is successful. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights should take a page from the Indiana Hoosiers. Rutgers is slowly recruiting and bringing in players who can change their program around.

The Scarlet Knights signed many prospects for the 2026 season, but the one prospect that has a legitimate chance to be the real deal is four-star wide receiver Dyzier Carter.

Carter and the Scarlet Knights are already off to a good start from a communication and understanding standpoint. Carter believes that the Scerlet Knights will use him the right way for their system. He received offers from many schools, and he could’ve chosen any of them. We’re talking about Cincinnati, Florida State, Indiana, James Madison, Maryland, Miami, etc. Carter is the meal ticket, and Rutgers was fortunate to get him.

Size won’t define what Carter can do on the field. He plays the game with so much confidence and with heart. He’s 5’11 and doesn’t back down from competition. At Louis’s County high school, Carter played wide receiver and defensive back. In his final season with the team, he caught 19 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. His contributions to the team led him to be the No. 6 overall prospect in Virginia.

He has earned many accolades, including a First Team 5C All-Region pick on offense, a Third Team 5C All-Region selection on defense, and a First Team All Jefferson District selection on both offense and defense. In addition, he was selected as an Under Armour All-American during his junior year, when he caught 28 passes for 736 yards and nine touchdowns.

Is Carter a force or what? A true versatile athlete and tremendous playmaker.

Scarlet Knights fans should be excited for his arrival. Carter gives you the impression of an athlete who values the team over himself. He was winning in high school and wants to win at the collegiate level. Many people will think he’s crazy for picking Rutgers over all those schools, but in sports, we have seen improbable teams rise to greatness.

If you're the Scarlet Knights, you can only hope that he stays healthy. If Carter can stay healthy, then the sky’s the limit for him. We don’t think Carter has “bust” written on his chest whatsoever. He’s destined to do something special for this program. Coach Schiano got himself one heck of a gem.

