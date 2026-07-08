Rutgers' 2026 Recruiting Class Remains Among Big Ten's Best Following Latest Rankings Update

Rutgers Holds Top-10 Position in Big Ten Recruiting Rankings

Rutgers football continues to construct what looks to be one of the better 2026 recruiting classes in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights currently rank No. 10 in the conference in the latest composite team rankings for 2026, released on Wednesday by 247Sports. Rutgers currently holds 24 high school commitments worth 221.20 recruiting points and is very close to moving up within the league rankings for 2026 as the cycle continues.

Just 24 hours after news broke of four-star Rutgers signing of 2026 four-star RB Aiden Gibson (formerly a 2027 commit and a flip from a committed Penn State Nittany Lion), updated composite rankings are out. The addition of Gibson in conjunction with his reclassification to 2026, in effect, bolsters an already respectable Scarlet Knights 2026 signing class, which now goes from ranking No. 36 in the country to potentially ascend higher in the 247Sports Composite team signing rankings.

Christ Church football vs. Woodruff in McDonald's Kick-Off Classic at Chapman. Wolverines running back Aiden Gibson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gibson Headlines Rutgers' Recruiting Momentum

Gibson is now the highest-rated commitment in Rutgers' 2026 class. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound running back from Woodruff, South Carolina, carries a 91 composite rating and is ranked as one of the nation's top running backs in the class.

His commitment to Rutgers makes him the fifth 4-Star recruit in the 2026 cycle for Rutgers, adding another win to the bank for the recruiting efforts of head coach Greg Schiano and his staff.

The Scarlet Knights’ 2026 class also features Wide Receiver Dyzier Carter, Defensive Back Devonte Anderson, Wide Receiver Rinaldo Callaway III, and Safety Messiah Tilson, each earning composite ratings of 90 or above. The class continues to feature a multitude of sizes along the O- and D-lines, while also bringing in a plethora of skill-position players to round out the roster on both sides of the ball.

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State football 2026 wide receiver recruit Dyzier Carter, center, walks down the tunnel toward the field at Ohio Stadium before the Ohio State spring football game Saturday.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Spring Game Bjp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Balanced Class Continues to Take Shape

Rutgers' 24-player class consists of 21 early enrollees, two additional signees, and Gibson as the lone remaining hard commitment. The group includes talent across every position, highlighted by quarterback Xavier Stearn, running back Michael Dukes III, tight ends DJ Howerton and Brady Owens, multiple offensive linemen, and a secondary featuring several nationally recruited defensive backs.

On average, the Rutgers players for the 2026 class have a rating of 87.87, and in combination with the incoming class, have Rutgers ranked among the top 40 nationally for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Rutgers looks to build out the roster for the 2026-2027 season with 15 transfers. This group includes quarterback Dylan Lonergan, linebacker Sean Allison, corner Kevyn Humes, and several experienced big men.

Within the conference, Rutgers trails 9th-place Indiana by more than 5 recruiting points and is fewer than 8 points behind 7th-place Iowa. 8th-place Minnesota currently stands between the Scarlet Knights and the upper half of the Big Ten rankings, and the Scarlet Knights have the opportunity to jump up to the upper half of the standings before the end of the recruiting cycle.

USC leads the conference with the nation's highest-rated Big Ten class, followed by Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan and Washington.

Xavier Stearn is the quarterback for the 2025 Germantown Academy Patriots’ football team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What It Means for Rutgers

Rutgers is setting up for another great recruiting finish as Schiano continues to bring in top talent via the high school route as well as the transfer portal. With several months to go until the early signing period, Rutgers is still in the running to move up in the Big Ten rankings and put together a strong recruiting class that fills several positions of need to add depth to the program for future seasons.

Piscataway, NJ -- April 27, 2024 -- Rutger's coach Greg Schiano during Rutgers annual spring football game at SHI Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect