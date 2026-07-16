Rutgers Football Commit James Cocozzo Reclassifies to 2026, Will Join Scarlet Knights Early

Scarlet Knights add offensive line depth a year earlier than expected

Rutgers received a boost to its offensive line depth this week as three-star offensive lineman James Cocozzo announced he is reclassifying from the 2027 recruiting class to 2026 and will enroll with the Scarlet Knights ahead of the upcoming season. Stillwater standout shares commitment news on social media. Stillwater standout James Cocozzo shares commitment news on social media, thanking his family and coaches.

By the early signing of James Cocozzo, Head Coach Greg Schiano will have another scholarship lineman for next year's class sooner than anticipated. With a focus on trying to get to the necessary depth on the line from the high school ranks, Rutgers adds Cocozzo to the fold. Cocozzo originally committed to the Scarlet Knights in April after choosing Rutgers over offers from Penn State, Maryland, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, UConn, and UMass.

"First, I would like to thank my parents for all the sacrifices. I would also like to thank the coaching staff at Rutgers for giving me this opportunity, as well as the coaching staff at Stillwater for all of their support. I am excited to say I will be joining the class of 2026."

First, I would like to thank my parents for all the sacrifices. I would also like to thank the coaching staff at Rutgers for giving me this opportunity, as well as the coaching staff at Stillwater for all of their support. I am excited to say I will be joining the class of 2026. pic.twitter.com/cZbkcjwu23 — James Cocozzo (@JCocozzo6851) July 15, 2026

Highly regarded New York prospect brings athletic background and football pedigree

6-3, 292-pound interior offensive lineman James Cocozzo is considered one of New York’s top prospects. The 247Sports composite rates Cocozzo an 88 with a national ranking of 42 among the top interior offensive linemen in the country. He is also ranked as the third-best overall prospect in New York. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the nation's No. 736 overall recruit, the No. 46 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 4 player in the state.

Cocozzo received a boost in recruitment In the spring, after Penn State offered him just a few days before he made his commitment. James will not reopen his recruitment and will stay committed to Rutgers. James and the staff have a great relationship. James made multiple trips to Piscataway.

Cocozzo is also a wrestler at Stillwater. On the gridiron, as a sophomore, he had a season where he did not allow a sack or quarterback hurry, earning Times Union First Team honors. He was a highly touted recruit who missed his junior year of football due to a torn ACL. Recently, he reclassified to the 2026 recruiting class.

Thankful and excited to announce my commitment to @RFootball‼️ pic.twitter.com/to4ZFpV09L — James Cocozzo (@JCocozzo6851) April 4, 2026

Legacy prospect strengthens Rutgers' 2026 class

Football runs through the Cocozzo family. His dad, Joe Cocozzo, played at Michigan, earning First-Team All-Big Ten and Second-Team All-American honors in 1992. He was a 3rd round pick in the 1993 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.

Joe Cocozzo played 7 years in the NFL, started 48 games and played in Super Bowl XXIX.

Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Diego Chargers offensive linemen Joe Cocozzo (68) and Stan Brock (67) block for quarterback Stan Humphries (12) against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium. San Francisco defeated San Diego 49-26. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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