Top prospect offensive lineman Terrence Smith is one of the best players in his high school class. He’s a terrific offensive lineman coming out of Pennsylvania.

Rutgers has a deep admiration for players that come out of Florida, but there is talent in other states as well, such as Pennsylvania.

That’s the gift and beauty of sports, especially in college football. Talent can be discovered in all kinds of places. Smith is one of the best prospects coming out of Pennsylvania, and 2027 will be a big year for him as he enters college as a freshman.

Rutgers has been victorious in recruiting and signing players this offseason. The job is clearly not done, and they’re hoping to make a good impression on Smith.

Terrence will be visiting other schools this off-season. It’s an exciting and enjoyable process for college athletes to visit campuses because not only the athletes but their parents will be judging every little thing the program has to offer. First impressions last forever.

Rutgers made offers to Smith as early as September 2024. It’s already been a year, and a lot can change. We have seen this numerous times when making commitment decisions. The Scarlet Knights and Smith have the potential to create great, lasting chemistry.

Jim Turner will be entering his first season as the Scarlet Knights' offensive line coach for the 2026 season. His coaching resume will make any team want to hire him. He brings leadership and years of football experience to the program. Turner and Smith should establish a great relationship if Smith fully commits to Rutgers. A duo between a young athlete and an experienced coach is essential. Two different generations, but they can learn a lot from each other.

In an interview with Dean Smith from Whoa! Sports World, here’s what Smith has to say about what he would tell other aspiring Division One athletes who want to play college football:

“Some advice I’d give to an aspiring D1 athlete is to never doubt yourself,” Smith said. “No matter how many stars you have, how many offers you get, or how big or small you are, you can do whatever you want as long as you have a great work ethic.”

Smith is a big athlete. He’s 6’6, powerful, and can be pesky to the defensive lineman. So many offensive linemen have played this game, and if Smith continues to perform the way he has and develops a great relationship with his coaches, he will play football for a long time.

Smith has the gifts and qualities of a great offensive lineman, and he should learn and follow the footsteps of great athletes who play the position, such as Trent Williams, Zack Martin, and Penei Sewell. Learning from the best who came before you is the ultimate goal Smith should strive for. Rutgers needs future Hall of Fame-caliber players in its program.

