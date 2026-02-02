The 2026 recruiting class for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights continues to pile up. Rutgers landed another top prospect, and he’s an offensive lineman. His name is Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson.

Rutgers’ offensive line is one of the areas that the program needs to improve. Stephenson’s addition is a big one for the program. He joins the rest of the 2026 recruiting prospects from an offensive line standpoint. Stephenson will get a chance to share the field with Jared Smith, Tyler Duell, Cameron Greene, and Logan Anthony. Ian is the 23rd player to commit to the football program as part of the 2026 class.

Whether these players are three-star, four-star, or even ranked recruits, they all have something to prove and will be motivated to play in New Jersey. All of these men will have a chance to establish a relationship with first-year offensive line coach Jim Turner.

Football runs deep in the Ngaue-Stephenson family. His father, Cameron, also attended Rutgers University. Cameron played both offensive and defensive line, but mostly at right guard. During his senior year, he earned All-Big East honors and was also a second-team All-Big East Selection in 2006. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected him as the fifth round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

Like father, like son! Ian is following in his father's footsteps, not just to play football, but also to attend Rutgers, as his father did, and play under coach Greg Schiano.

Ian is a monster of an athlete. He’s 6-foot-3, 310-pound, and his presence on the field will be vital. Rutgers is going to need someone who can produce at running back and quarterback. The Scarlet Knights' offense must be disciplined to avoid more sacks, pressures, and interceptions. It all begins with excellent protection from the offensive line.

From the Star-Ledger archives: Rutgers offensive lineman Cameron Stephenson (63) blocks for QB Mike Teel during the 2006 spring game.



Two decades later, his son Ian Asaeli Ngaue-Stephenson commits to his alma mater and his former head coach Greg Schiano. https://t.co/n2VhvYF1pu pic.twitter.com/4mIcpl4FiT — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) February 2, 2026

Nague-Stephenson is from Arizona. He went to Mesa High School, where the coaches discovered his talent. It’s a new era at Rutgers. Many new players and coaches are joining the program. It’s time for the Scarlet Knights to no longer be the laughingstock in the Big Ten conference.

The 2026 season could be a stepping stone for the program to climb high in the rankings. The program has the right coach to lead this group of young men. Rutgers needs to put enough talent on the field to get the job done consistently.

The Scarlet Knights will begin their season at home against UMass. We hope that Nague-Stephenson and the rest of the offensive line can set the tone starting in Week One.