Rutgers’ Receiver Elias Coke Size and Athleticism Reminds Us Of Three NFL Elites

Wide receiver Elias Coke is one of the most must-see recruits who will come to Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the 2026 season.

He has impeccable size, strength, and athleticism. Coke is 6’3 and weighs 210 pounds. Coke is one of the best wide receivers coming out of Pennsylvania. His high school numbers say it all. Coke recorded 194 receptions for 3,268 yards and 42 touchdowns.

His playmaking ability and size as a wide receiver remind me of three NFL players. All of these wide receivers were Pro Bowlers.

1) AJ Brown

Brown is about 6’1 and weigh 226 pounds. He’s in the prime of his career and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL today. He’s a Super Bowl champ with the Philadelphia Eagles. An exceptional playmaker, speed, and very competitive. All tools that Coke can relate to.

2) Michael Thomas

Thomas has one of the best hands in the NFL. He’s 6’3 and 212 pounds. The 32-year-old veteran has had his best seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year.

3) Keenan Allen

When all is said and done, he’s going to go down as one of the most excellent receivers in Chargers history. He’s 6’3 weighs 211 pounds—a six-time Pro Bowl with over 12,000 receiving yards. Coke should take a page from him when it comes to being an effective route-runner.

As we can see, Coke can go very far in his football career if he learns from some of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Coke’s story can turn into a beautiful one because not too many people know the kind of player he is and what he can become once he begins his collegiate career.

Hopefully, he can play all four years at Rutgers and make it to the NFL.

In the meantime, he still has a long way to go. It’s going to be a fun dynamic to watch Coke and four-star wide receiver Dyzier Carter together in a Rutgers uniform next season.

Both of them together should form a dominant receiving tandem. Coke and Carter are competitive and love playing football. Their success in high school is only the beginning of what’s to come for them.

The Scarlet Knights have themselves two talented prospects who are prepared and motivated to change the program around. Many people are not taking the program seriously, but they have other thoughts.

Coke and the wide receivers coach will develop a strong bond. When communication and respect are met, nothing can go wrong.

