Rutgers Secures Its Most Significant Defensive Addition So Far
Rutgers' aggressive portal haul resulted in a serious addition as the knights secures commitment of Rice linebacker Ty Morris. The 6-foot-2, 229-pound Houston native brings proven production and immediate starting potential to a defense desperate for playmakers. After finishing dead last among Power 4 programs in total defense in 2025, Greg Schiano has made rebuilding the unit a priority, and Morris stands out as the crown jewel of those efforts so far.
Ty Morris To Solidify The Rutgers Defense
Morris emerged quickly over the past week as a top target. He visited Piscataway, canceled planned trips elsewhere, and chose Rutgers over finalists like Louisville and UCF. Interest from West Virginia and Houston never materialized into visits once the Scarlet Knights made their push.
His records justify the hype. In 2025, Morris posted 88 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery across 12 games, earning All-AAC honorable mention. He logged 827 snaps for Rice, becoming one of their best.
His breakout came with his second-team All-AAC honors in 2024 with 56 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and four sacks. A two-year starter with three seasons of experience, Morris also excelled academically, landing All-AAC Academic recognition the past two years.
At 225-229 pounds, he offers the size and physicality Schiano covets in the middle of the defense.
Filling A Void
Linebacker was an obvious position of need for the Knights. Starter Dariel Djabome exhausted his eligibility, while Sam Robinson entered the portal. Promising youngsters like DJ McClary and Kamar Archie give some hope, and veterans Abram Wright and Moses Walker (recovering from injury) add depth. But Rutgers lacked a proven, day-one contributor until Morris.
He projects as an instant starter, leading a relatively young squad. Morris becomes the fifth defensive transfer addition this cycle, joining defensive tackles Rondo Porter (Appalachian State) and Jaedin Lee (Maine), edge Malachi Smith (Toledo), and corner Zahmir Dawud (Villanova). Overall, he's the seventh portal commitment in a whirlwind week.
While stars like KJ Duff and Antwan Raymond recommitted to fortifying the offense, the defense still has a long way to go. The portal opened last Friday, and Rutgers has attacked it relentlessly on that side of the ball.
In a Big Ten loaded with physical offenses, additions like Morris are pivotal. With more moves likely before the window closes, Rutgers is making sure the 2025 defensive struggles won't define 2026.
