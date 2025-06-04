Rutgers Set to Host 14 Prospects on June 6: Here's Who to Know
Rutgers Scarlet Knights' head coach Greg Schiano has a busy recruiting weekend ahead of him.
Currently, the fifth-year coach holds the No. 9 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. However, the Scarlet Knights have a chance to add more juice to the class this weekend, as 14 players are set to make official visits on Jun 6.
Here's everything you need to know about the 14 prospects set to visit Rutgers this weekend:
Scheduled visits are according to 247Sports. Ratings are based on 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
The Group
- Jett Goldsberry (three-star ATH)
- Justin Edwards (three-star safety)
- Amari Sabb (three-star athlete)
- Devonte Anderson (three-star cornerback)
- Jesse Moody (three-star offensive tackle)
- Rihyael Kelley (three-star safety)*
- Arthur Scott (three-star defensive lineman)**
- Jonathan Brown (running back)
- Amier Clarke (defensive lineman)
- Dyzier Carter (four-star wide receiver, COMMITTED)
- Wydeek Collier (four-star ATH, COMMITTED)
- Chris Hewitt Jr. (four-star safety, COMMITTED)
- Elias Coke (three-star wide receiver, COMMITTED)
- Cameron Greene (three-star offensive tackle, COMMITTED)
*committed to Toledo
*committed to Wisconsin
The group prospects set to visit will feature five of the program's 18 committed players in the class, including four of the five highest-rated prospects. Four-star wide receiver Dyzier Carter has been committed to the program since July of 2024, so Schiano now gets the opportunity to have the Under Armour All-America Game participant on campus.
Looking at some of the other players, three-star athlete Jett Goldberry is the top recruit that remains uncommitted. Goldberry is the No. 45 athlete in the country, as well as the No. 5 player in the state of Indiana. He is set to announce his commitment on Jul 7 and will pick between multiple power-four programs, including North Carolina, Wake Forest, Ole Miss and the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers will also host three more key players in the 2026 recruiting class this weekend in three-star players Justin Edwards, Devonte Anderson, and Jesse Moody. The trio of players are all rated as top-100 prospects in their respective positions, making them excellent additions if Schiano can land them.
Two other players to watch for: three-star defenders Rihyael Kelley and Arthur Scott. Both recruits are currently committed elsewhere (Kelley to Toldeo, Scott to Wisconsin), but with how well the current class is shaping up to be, both players would surely boost the current ranking of the class.