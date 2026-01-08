Rutgers Adds More Portal Talent To The Desperate Defense

Greg Schiano is all set to rebuild the defense that was very clearly lacking in the 2025 season of Rutgers. Recently, the Scarlet Knights landed defensive tackle Rondo Porter from Appalachian State, adding another proven interior disruptor through the portal. The 6-foot, 295-pound DT can become an immediate help for the unit that hemorrhaged yards on the ground last season, surrendering multiple yards per rush attempt.

Schiano Plugging Defensive Gaps

Porter's addition is Rutgers' second interior defensive line pickup this cycle, joining Jaedin Lee from Maine. It is also the third overall addition on the defensive front, with edge rusher Malachi Smith from Toledo already in the fold. All these portal moves are to make sure the mistakes from 2025 aren’t repeated.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Porter began at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in 2022, then he transferred to Newberry College, where he redshirted in 2023. After this, Porter stepped up to South Carolina in 2024 and landed at Appalachian State in 2025. With one year of eligibility remaining, he's all set to offer his talent to the Knights Roster.

As a redshirt junior with the Mountaineers, Porter started 12 of 13 games, finishing with 43 tackles (18 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, and four pass breakups. He earned All-Sun Belt honorable mention and generated 27 quarterback pressures.

His most impressive performance came against College Football Playoff qualifier James Madison, where he notched a season-high six tackles, one sack, and a pass breakup. Ranked as a three-star transfer and the 14th-best defensive tackle in the portal by On3, Porter shrugged off all offers from other programs to join the Scarlet Knights.

Portal Activity So Far

Porter is the fifth incoming transfer overall for the Scarlet Knights in this cycle:

QB Dylan Lonergan (Boston College)

DT Rondo Porter (Appalachian State)

DT Jaedin Lee (Maine)

TE Kam Anthony (Ball State)

DE Malachi Smith (Toledo)

CB Zahmir Dawud (Villanova)

The defense has seen heavy turnover, with notable outgoing transfers including corners Bo Mascoe (Texas) and Jacobie Henderson (Virginia), plus several others testing the portal waters.

We all pray that Schiano's aggressiveness in the porta mirrors his past successes in mining transfers for impact players. After a 2025 season where run defense ranked among the nation's worst, these additions show that the staff has their priorities set, making sure they don’t show the same weaknesses again.

With returning stars like wide receiver KJ Duff and running back Antwan Raymond on offense, a fortified defense could boost Rutgers in the Big Ten. Porter's blend of power, quickness off the snap, and knack for batting passes fits Schiano's scheme perfectly.

