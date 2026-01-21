Rutgers Athletics Appoints Dan Kabala as Vice President of R NIL

Rutgers Athletics has taken a decisive step toward strengthening its position in the modern college sports era. The Scarlet Knights have officially appointed Dan Kabala as Vice President of R NIL. It is a strategic hire made in conjunction with SAMCO.

Dan Kabala Leading the Future of NIL at Rutgers

In his new role, Kabala will oversee the R NIL program and work closely with Rutgers Athletics leadership, SAMCO, and key internal departments. That includes marketing, communications, development, and external partners. His mission is to create a unified and forward-thinking NIL strategy that aligns institutional values with modern athlete opportunities.

The role places Kabala at the center of Rutgers’ NIL vision, ensuring that student-athletes are supported by a system that balances compliance, branding, financial opportunity, and long-term career development. The appointment reflects Rutgers’ recognition that NIL is no longer optional, but essential to sustained competitive success.

Kabala arrives "On the Banks" with extensive experience in the NIL space. Most recently, he served as Director of Player Relations for Revenue Share and NIL with the Penn State football program. In that role, he led NIL strategy and negotiated player agreements. He even supported NIL budget planning for one of the nation’s most visible programs.

During his time in State College, Kabala played a key role in securing major donor commitments and expanding NIL participation throughout the program. His work supported Penn State teams that reached New Year’s Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff, highlighting the direct connection between strong NIL operations and elite on-field performance.

Kabala’s background extends far beyond NIL contracts and finances. At Penn State, he also managed the 5th Quarter Player Development program, a comprehensive initiative designed to support athletes in academics, life skills, career preparation, and personal growth beyond football.

Since Kabala’s arrival in 2018, Penn State has finished ranked in the national top 12 in five of seven seasons, reaching as high as No. 4 in 2024. Over the past five years, the program produced 34 NFL Draft picks, including seven first-round selections.

A Track Record Proves to Have an Elite Talent Evaluation

Before Penn State, Kabala served as Director of Player Personnel at the University of Pittsburgh from 2012 through 2017. In that role, he oversaw recruiting operations, managed the department budget, and coordinated travel for official and unofficial visits. Across his two stints at Pitt, he worked with elite players such as Aaron Donald, Kenny Pickett, James Conner, Tyler Boyd, Darrelle Revis, and LeSean McCoy.

Kabala also brings SEC experience from his time at the University of Arkansas between 2009 and 2012. That is exactly where he served as Assistant Director of Football Operations. He even helped build the 2011 Razorbacks team that finished the season ranked No. 5 nationally.

Kabala’s career in football operations began with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he worked as a salary cap intern. A Pittsburgh native, he holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh’s Katz School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Indiana University.

