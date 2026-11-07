Rutgers Basketball Downs New Haven 81-54 in 2026 Opener

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights launched their 2026–27 campaign with an emphatic 81–54 victory over the New Haven Chargers at home in Piscataway, New Jersey. Controlling 98 percent of game time and expanding their advantage to as many as 30 points, Rutgers showcased an upgraded offensive rhythm and suffocating defensive pressure to secure a 1–0 start to the season while handing New Haven (0-2) its second consecutive defeat.

Rutgers set a physical tone early in the first half, taking advantage of interior scoring opportunities and aggressive perimeter defense to establish a 39–23 halftime lead. The Scarlet Knights maintained their relentless pace in the second half, outscoring the Chargers 42–31 behind a high-efficiency bench performance and balanced starting lineup.

Statistical Breakdown: Rebounding and Turnover Leverage

Rutgers controlled every major statistical metric, leveraging a size advantage in the frontcourt and superior backcourt quickness to generate high-percentage scoring opportunities. The Scarlet Knights converted 50.0 percent of their field goal attempts (30-of-60) while holding New Haven to 40.0 percent shooting (20-of-50).

A central pillar of Rutgers' game plan was forcing defensive mistakes. The Scarlet Knights flipped 17 Chargers turnovers into 24 points off turnovers, while limiting their own giveaways to 11. Additionally, Rutgers controlled the interior, winning the rebounding battle 37–28 (including 13 offensive rebounds) and doubling up New Haven in paint scoring by a 36–22 margin.

While the starting lineup established an early lead, Rutgers' bench unit effectively put the game out of reach, contributing 37 total points and injecting high-energy playmaking across both halves.

Reserve guard Rasheed Jones delivered a perimeter shooting exhibition off the bench, matching the team high with 14 points in just 19 minutes of action. Jones shot a blistering 5-of-6 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from 3-point territory. His back-to-back triples midway through the second half sparked a decisive 12–2 run that pushed Rutgers' cushion over the 20-point mark.

Complementing Jones in the backcourt, guard Jamichael Davis put together a flawless statistical stat line off the bench. Davis scored 13 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting effort from the field, including a 3-pointer and two free throws, while grabbing five rebounds (three offensive) and snagging a game-high three steals in 19 minutes. Davis' active hands on defense directly fueled Rutgers' 11 fast-break points.

Additional reserve contributions came from forward Will Sydnor (2 points, 2 rebounds), Mervedi Miteo (3 points, 2 rebounds), Diego Garavaglia (2 points, 2 assists), and Imahri Wooten (2 points), demonstrating the roster depth available to the Scarlet Knights this season.

Rutgers' starting five set a disciplined standard from the opening tip, featuring balanced scoring and effective ball movement that generated 16 team assists on 30 made baskets. Rutgers received balanced production from its starters in the win over New Haven, led by Tariq Francis, who matched the team high with 14 points while serving as the primary playmaker, adding two assists and consistently applying pressure on the perimeter.

Christian Gurdak was highly efficient in the paint, finishing with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, knocking down all four free throws, and contributing four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in just 17 minutes. Darin Smith Jr. provided a strong all-around effort with nine points, a team-high six rebounds, one assist, and two steals, while Darren Buchanan Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with five points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block. Lino Mark rounded out the starting lineup's contributions, posting four points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal as Rutgers showcased its depth and versatility throughout the contest.

Former @RutgersMBB and @UW_MBB guard Paul Mulcahy is on the @BigTenPlus call for the Rutgers home opener 🎙️



Subscribe/watch on B1G+ https://t.co/pgjoeDWOus pic.twitter.com/gghtbdNxI2 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 6, 2026

With an 81–54 victory secured, Rutgers enters the 2026–27 campaign on positive footing. The combination of 50 percent team field goal shooting, 39 percent 3-point shooting, and a +9 rebounding margin provides a promising baseline as the Scarlet Knights build momentum for upcoming non-conference challenges and the grueling Big Ten schedule ahead.

Rutgers returns to action on Tuesday when it welcomes NJIT (0-2) to Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights will look to build on their strong opening performances and continue developing chemistry as they work through the early portion of the season. NJIT enters still searching for its first victory, giving Rutgers an opportunity to maintain momentum and further establish its identity on both ends of the floor before the competition ramps up later in the non-conference schedule. A strong showing against the Highlanders would provide another chance for the Scarlet Knights to sharpen their rotation and gain valuable experience heading into the heart of November.

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