Rutgers Football Turns the Page By Naming Jim Turner as New Offensive Line Coach

The trenches at SHI Stadium are getting a veteran upgrade. It is because the Rutgers football officially turns the page on its offensive line room. The Scarlet Knights have named Jim Turner as their new offensive line coach. That decision filled the vacancy left by Pat Flaherty, who will not return for the upcoming season. He has more than three decades of coaching experience across the NFL, college football, and professional spring leagues. Turner arrives in Piscataway with a reputation that was built on toughness, discipline, and results.

How Rutger's Jim Turner Built a Career in the Trenches

Jim Turner’s resume is defined by consistency and production. His most prominent collegiate success came during two stints at Texas A&M, first from 2008 to 2011 and later from 2016 to 2018. During those years, Turner helped shape one of the most reliable and physical offensive lines in the country.

In 2011, his Aggies unit allowed just nine sacks across 537 drop-backs. It was a remarkable achievement that highlighted both technical development and communication up front. That standard carried into his second tenure in College Station. In 2018, Turner’s offensive line cleared running lanes for Trayveon Williams. He led the SEC with 1,760 rushing yards while also topping the conference in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

His versatility as a coach was on full display in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. It was when Texas A&M’s offense surpassed 2,000 rushing yards and 3,000 passing yards. And that just proved Turner’s ability to support a balanced and explosive attack.

Turner previously worked alongside Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca at Delaware from 2005 to 2006. It was when Turner coached the offensive line, and Ciarocca served as offensive coordinator.

NFL Experience and Elite Player Development

Turner’s credibility extends well beyond the college ranks. He has spent four seasons coaching offensive lines in the NFL. Especially with stops at the Miami Dolphins from 2012 to 2013 and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016 and again from 2019 to 2020. During his time in Cincinnati, Turner’s unit helped boost the offense by increasing yards per carry by a full yard and averaging more than 130 rushing yards per game.

Turner has coached five offensive linemen who went on to become first-round NFL Draft picks. They include Gosder Cherilus, Anthony Castonzo, Luke Joeckel, Jake Matthews, and Cedric Ogbuehi. In addition, five more of his collegiate linemen were selected in later rounds, underscoring his ability to prepare players for the next level.

Turner’s most recent experience came in the professional spring leagues. He coached with the UFL’s New Orleans Breakers in 2022 and later joined the Memphis Showboats from 2023 through 2025. During the 2025 season, he took on an expanded role as the Showboats’ interim head coach, adding leadership experience to his already extensive résumé.

A Boston native, Turner played fullback at Boston College and later coached the Eagles’ offensive line in 2007. His background also includes a stint at Texas State in 2021, rounding out a career that spans nearly every level of the game.

