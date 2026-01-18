Rutgers gymnastics hosts its Big Ten opener during 'Girls Knight Out' at the RAC.

Jersey Mike’s Arena came alive Saturday afternoon as Rutgers gymnastics officially opened its Big Ten home schedule in front of an energetic crowd. The Scarlet Knights welcomed No. 16 Ohio State for one of the most anticipated meets of the early season. The team paired high-level conference competition with the program’s annual “Girls Knight Out” celebration.

Rutgers' Gymnastics Building on a Historic Foundation

This Big Ten opener carried extra meaning after a landmark 2025 season. Rutgers reached the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2014 and delivered a 196.225 at the Big Ten Championships. That's the highest score the program has recorded at the conference meet since joining the league in 2015.

The 2026 roster reflects that success. Seventeen gymnasts returned from last year’s NCAA squad, including individual national qualifiers Delaney Adrian, Gabrielle Dildy, and Rachael Riley. The Scarlet Knights are no longer chasing credibility in the Big Ten. Ohio State narrowly claimed the team victory with a 195.750. Meanwhile, Rutgers finished close behind at 194.100.

One of the standout moments of the afternoon came on uneven bars. Delaney Adrian delivered a season-high 9.850 to win the individual title, topping a field of 12 competitors. Gabrielle Dildy also impressed on bars, tying her career high with a 9.825. Together, the lineup produced a 48.900 total, Rutgers’ strongest rotation of the meet.

Floor and Vault Keep Rutgers in the Fight

Floor exercise provided the late spark. Elliot Goldsmith and Gabrielle Dildy each scored 9.850, tying for second overall. Goldsmith’s mark set a new season high, while the duo’s performances kept the Scarlet Knights competitive heading into the final scores.

On vault, Rachael Riley led the way with a 9.800 to place second overall. Vivienne Larsen continued her upward trend by posting a career-high 9.700, and senior Valentina Lorente-Garcia made a successful season debut with a 9.675.

Beam consistency was another positive sign. Riley again paced the team with a season-high 9.800. She finished third overall and reinforced her role as one of the lineup’s most reliable performers.

Gabrielle Dildy continues to be a central figure for Rutgers. The senior captain from Virginia Beach, Va., was named a Big Ten Gymnast to Watch for the second straight year after a decorated 2025 season that included Team MVP honors and an NCAA Regional qualification on beam.

Emily Leese also earned Big Ten Gymnast to Watch recognition. The program’s vault record holder at 9.925, Leese returned this season after missing 2025 due to injury. A 2024 All-Big Ten Second Team selection and two-time NCAA regional qualifier on vault.

Rutgers’ culture extends beyond the competition floor. The entire coaching staff consists of program alumni, led by head coach Anastasia Candia. Following last season’s historic run, Candia was named WCGA Region 3 Head Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, assistants Michael Rosso and Danielle DeMarco earned Regional Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

Rutgers now heads into its first Big Ten road test of the season, traveling west to face Washington on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. with the meet streaming on Big Ten Plus.

