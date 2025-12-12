Rutgers’ Jett Elad, Antwan Raymond Named Finalists For The Jon Cornish Trophy

It’s a great week for two exceptional talents to play in a Rutgers Scarlet Knights uniform. Defensive back Jett Elad and running back Antwan Raymond were named as two of the five finalists for the 2025 Jon Cornish Trophy.

The trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding Canadian player in NCAA football.



🇨🇦 | 🪓 pic.twitter.com/Le6Jl4WLTg — Rutgers Football 🪓 (@RFootball) December 11, 2025

The prestigious honor is presented to the most outstanding Canadian player in NCAA football of the year. What these two men have done for the Scarlet Knights this season has been unforgettable. It was a tough season, but these two were among the reasons Rutgers won several games.

Elad and Raymond are some of the best leaders and the heartbeat of the team. The program is more than grateful to have both of them and has some unfinished business for the 2026 season. Rutgers must win more games

Elad played for one season with the Scarlet Knights, and he made the best of it. He transferred from UNLV. Elad played all 12 games at the safety position this season. Although Rutgers lost to Ohio State back in November, he collected seven tackles. He had seven tackles in other games against teams such as Illinois and Washington. Elad received an honorable mention All-Big Ten by coaches earlier this month.

He finished the season with two interceptions, the most since 2020. We don’t know where he will go next after Rutgers, but hopefully, he tries out for an NFL team. We have seen many stories of low-level draft picks or undrafted players who make it far in the pros. Will Elad follow the tradition? We hope he has a bright future.

Raymond was tenacious on the field this season. Not only did he do it with his legs, but also with his hands. He was a double threat to his opponents and someone you knew you had to deal with. Raymond received Second Team All-Big Ten honors this season. He was also one of the ten semi-finalists for the Doak Walker National Back Award. His biggest game came against Maryland when he rushed 240 yards on 41 carries with a touchdown.

All-purpose RBs stand out, and Canadian Antwan Raymond is proving to be among CFB's best.



The sophomore from Montreal is 1 of 4 Power Four RBs with both 1,200+ rushing yards and 200+ receiving yards in 2025.



Raymond is the only underclassman in that list.



🎥 @B1Gfootball pic.twitter.com/SVizzEspqc — Alex McComb (@alexmmccomb) December 3, 2025

Raymond, like Elad, started all 12 games for Rutgers. Both athletes have made Canada proud, and on this day, it reminds them why they play the game the right way and put in the work to succeed. Their performance on the field will also benefit them outside of the school in the real world as they transition from boys to men. That’s the beauty of the game of football. It’s not always about wins and losses. It’s about education and leadership, too.

