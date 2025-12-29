Rutgers Men’s Basketball Is About To Close Non-Conference Slate Monday vs. Delaware State

As the calendar flips toward the new year, Rutgers men’s basketball stands at a defining checkpoint in its season. Monday night represents the Scarlet Knights’ final non-conference game. It's a crucial dress rehearsal before the grind of Big Ten play officially begins. With January looming and conference games carrying increased weight, Rutgers knows this matchup is about preparation and clarity.

What Rutgers' Men's Basketball Brings to the Court

The Scarlet Knights will host the Delaware State Hornets on Monday, December 29, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 PM ET inside Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game will be televised nationally on the Big Ten Network. It gives Rutgers one last chance to tune its rotation under the bright lights before conference pressure arrives.

For Rutgers, this game is the final opportunity to enter Big Ten play. On the other hand, Delaware State arrives with a 5–9 overall record, and its resume tells a clear story. The Hornets’ wins this season include victories over Kean, Cheyney, and Holy Family, as well as Division I wins against Delaware and Longwood.

However, the numbers paint a difficult picture. But the Scarlet Knights do feature players capable of testing Rutgers if given space or momentum. The offense runs through Hornett's guard, Ponce James. He leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game. James plays with pace and activity and will look to pressure Rutgers on the perimeter.

Talking about the game, it will be their fifth match. On one side, Rutgers is leading the chart with 4-0 all-time. Even though their last game took place in 2005, the Scarlet Knights took over the Hornets by defeating them with 60-55.

Let's Look Over The Valuable Tune-Up Before Big Ten Play

Statistically, the contrast between the two programs is significant. Delaware State is averaging 61.2 points per game. It is a figure heavily influenced by its non-Division I matchups. Rutgers, on the other hand, is averaging 69 points per game. Meanwhile, they faced a schedule that already included Tennessee, Michigan, and Purdue.

This makes Monday night less about survival and more about problem-solving. For Rutgers, it is a controlled environment to refine offensive execution and experiment with lineups that may become critical once Big Ten play begins. Head coach Steve Pikiell will likely emphasize efficiency, defensive discipline, and early control rather than chasing a lopsided final score.

Why This Final Non-Conference Game Matters. Because once the calendar turns, there is no room left for trial and error. Big Ten play demands consistency, toughness, and identity on every possession. A sort of challenging performance against Delaware State provides Rutgers with a mental reset. This will help the team move forward without the weight of recent frustrations.

However, for the team, the objective is quite simple and clear. Take care of business at home, and walk into January with a rotation that finally feels settled. Monday night may not define Rutgers’ season, but it will help shape how prepared the Scarlet Knights are for what comes next.

