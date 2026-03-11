Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Alumni Help Carolina Chaos Win Premier Lacrosse Championship

Rutgers University has long been recognized for shaping influential figures in sports. However, the school’s impact continues to grow well beyond the college ranks. The Scarlet Knights have increasingly built a reputation for producing professional athletes capable of shining on the biggest stages. That reputation received another major boost this past weekend during the Premier Lacrosse Championship Series.

Rutgers Alumni Play Major Role in Carolina Chaos Championship Run

Across a week filled with the fast-paced Sixes format, several former Rutgers men’s lacrosse players delivered standout performances. By the time the final whistle sounded, the Carolina Chaos stood on top of the tournament, powered heavily by Scarlet Knight alumni.

Proud of our alumns continuing to excel in @PremierLacrosse!



3 former Scarlet Knights won the Champ Series with the @PLLChaos - Shane Knobloch (Golden Stick Award), Ross Scott and Christian Scarpello



Michael Rexrode also competed with the Atlas



📰: https://t.co/TkLP5KtDrJ

Three former Scarlet Knights, Shane Knobloch, Ross Scott, and Christian Scarpello, were instrumental in the Chaos’ run to the title.

Another Rutgers alum, Michael Rexrode, also competed in the tournament. Meanwhile, he represented Atlas LC. On one hand, Atlas ultimately exited the competition earlier than hoped. Rexrode's presence on the other, ensured that Rutgers had multiple representatives throughout the event.

Shane Knobloch Leads the Tournament with Record Performance

Former Rutgers star Shane Knobloch delivered the most electric performance of the entire Championship Series. Knobloch captured the prestigious Golden Stick Award, which is presented to the player who records the most points during the tournament.

Across five games, he produced staggering offensive numbers that left defenders scrambling to keep up. Knobloch finished the event with 24 goals, six two-point goals, and four assists. Those numbers combined for 34 total points.

Whether creating space off the dribble or firing from distance for two-point scores, Knobloch consistently delivered the explosive plays that fueled the Chaos’ championship push. He saved his most memorable moment for the biggest stage of the event.

Ross Scott and Christian Scarpello Provide Key Support

While Knobloch’s scoring explosion captured headlines, the Chaos’ championship run was fueled by strong performances across the roster. Two other Rutgers alumni played critical roles in balancing the team’s attack and defense.

Ross Scott brought his well-known scoring ability from his college days in Piscataway to the professional stage. Throughout the five-game tournament, Scott produced consistently strong offensive numbers. He finished the series with 13 goals and five assists for a total of 18 points.

On the defensive side, Christian Scarpello added physicality and energy in his debut appearance with the Chaos in the Sixes format. The veteran short-stick defensive midfielder joined the team after spending time with Waterdogs LC and quickly made an impact.

Scarpello contributed two goals, one assist, and five ground balls during the tournament. Michael Rexrode competed for Atlas LC and appeared in three games during the tournament. Atlas managed to secure one victory before exiting the competition.

However, Rexrode delivered an efficient performance during his time on the field. He scored two goals on two shots while also recording three caused turnovers and three ground balls.

Rutgers Careers That Built the Foundation

For those who followed these players during their time at Rutgers, their professional success comes as no surprise.

Shane Knobloch finished his Rutgers career with a spectacular 2024 season while serving as a team captain. He led the Scarlet Knights with 29 goals and collected numerous honors for his play. Knobloch earned the Big Ten Medal of Honor and the Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Outstanding Midfielder of the Year Award. He was also named a First Team All-American and appeared on the Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Ross Scott also left a lasting legacy with the Scarlet Knights. As a 2024 team captain, he started every game at attack and finished the season with 45 points, including a team-high 25 assists. In addition to his on-field success, Scott earned four Academic All-Big Ten selections and recognition as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Christian Scarpello represented another chapter in the program’s development. Playing from 2015 through 2018, he appeared in every game during multiple seasons.

The momentum for Rutgers alumni in professional lacrosse will continue to build in the coming weeks. The next event organized by the Premier Lacrosse League is scheduled for March 21, when the league will send an All-Star team to Japan for an international exhibition tour.

Several Scarlet Knight alumni are expected to participate in the trip, including Knobloch, Scott, and fellow Rutgers standout Colin Kirst.

