Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Ready to Escape the Cold and Launch 2026 Season in Florida

The college lacrosse calendar is starting earlier each year. And the Scarlet Knights will open their 2026 season in January, trading freezing temperatures for sunshine when they travel to Naples, Florida, this Saturday, January 31. Rutgers will face Jacksonville University in the Paradise Lacrosse Kickoff Classic. The team will surely hope the warm weather serves as the perfect backdrop to launch a season filled with expectation and momentum.

Last Year's Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Momentum Will be Carried Into 2026

The Scarlet Knights established themselves as one of the nation’s most dangerous teams. That earned them a reputation as true giant-killers by knocking off four ranked opponents. The defining moment came with an 8–6 victory over No. 2 Maryland. It was a historic result that marked Rutgers’ first win over the Terrapins since 1980 and tied the highest-ranked victory in program history.

Rutgers earned a statement road win in the Big Ten Quarterfinals, defeating No. 13 Michigan 11–8 in Ann Arbor. By the end of the season, the Scarlet Knights were ranked inside the top 20 across all three major national polls.

Defense continues to define Rutgers lacrosse under defensive coordinator Jimmy Ryan. Last season, the Scarlet Knights ranked sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 8.88 goals per game. It was the program’s lowest goals-against average since 2011 and its first top-10 national defensive ranking in more than 15 years.

Rutgers did not allow more than 13 goals in any game and finished the season with 136 caused turnovers, averaging 8.5 per game. Opponents committed 19.5 turnovers per contest, the highest average Rutgers has posted during its time in the Big Ten.

At the heart of that unit is junior goalkeeper Cardin Stoller. A preseason All-American, ECAC Defensive Player of the Year, and former Tewaaraton Award Watch List selection, Stoller finished sixth nationally in goals-against average at 8.85 and 11th in save percentage at 56.4 percent. He totaled 182 saves and ranked third in the Big Ten in both categories.

Leadership in the Middle of the Field

Rutgers’ defensive identity is reinforced by elite midfield leadership. Long-stick midfielder Ryan Splaine earned Second Team Preseason All-American honors after posting 17 caused turnovers and 49 ground balls last season. Short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Juengerkes, a Princeton transfer, was named a Third Team Preseason All-American after recording 16 caused turnovers, 55 ground balls, seven goals, and four assists.

Juengerkes enters 2026 as Rutgers’ sole team captain, with both he and Splaine returning after earning All-American and All-Big Ten recognition a year ago. Their presence continues Rutgers’ reputation as an "LSM factory" at the national level.

While the defense provides the floor, the offense sets the ceiling. Rutgers returns nine of its top 12 goal scorers from last season, graduating only Dante Kulas. Five of the top six point producers were first- or second-year players, highlighting the unit’s youth and upside.

Colin Kurdyla leads the group after pacing the team with 27 goals and 40 points last season. He recorded eight multi-goal games and finished the year with a nine-game goal-scoring streak. Kurdyla brings international experience into 2026 after captaining Team USA’s U-20 squad at the World Lacrosse Championships in Korea. That's where he scored 13 goals and earned All-World Team honors. He enters the season as an Honorable Mention Preseason All-American and an Inside Lacrosse Top 50 player nationally.

Rutgers also returns Big Ten All-Freshman selections JJ Aiello, Haydn Sommer, and Colin Zeller. Sommer posted 21 points with a team-high 15 assists, while Zeller, Aiello, Shane Murphy, and Colin Kelly helped balance the scoring attack. Transfers Brendan Kelly from BU and Jack Lonsinger from Bryant add veteran production, supported by experienced contributors across the roster.

Rutgers faces another demanding schedule after playing 11 ranked teams last season, with projected ranked matchups against Army, Princeton, Ohio State, Johns Hopkins, Michigan, Maryland, and Penn State. With SHI Stadium set to host the Big Ten Semifinals on April 30 and the Championship Game on May 2, the Scarlet Knights hope that a season starting under the Florida sun ends back home in May with everything on the line.

