Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Basketball Falls to Minnesota After Fast Start

Big Ten basketball can turn in a blink. One minute, you are trading punches. The next time you are chasing a team that cannot seem to miss. That was the reality for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball in Minneapolis. Exactly, where a fast start eventually gave way to a red-hot shooting display by the Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball team in an 80-61 decision at Williams Arena.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Basketball Early Edge Slips Away

For the sixth consecutive game, Rutgers struck first and established an early presence on the road. The opening script felt familiar and encouraging. However, in the unforgiving grind of conference play, early momentum does not always last. Minnesota flipped the switch and delivered one of its most efficient offensive performances of the season.

Minnesota shot 60 percent from the field, finishing 30 of 50 overall. Minnesota also placed four players in double figures, creating a balanced attack that never allowed Rutgers to key in on just one scorer.

The first few minutes hinted at a defensive struggle. Both teams opened ice-cold, searching for rhythm and quality looks. Rutgers endured a scoreless drought of more than three minutes before junior guard Jamichael Davis snapped it with a timely three-pointer.

Through the first eight minutes, the Scarlet Knights stayed within striking distance. The energy was there, and the defensive effort kept the game tight. Then came the turning point. A 9-0 Minnesota run midway through the first half shifted momentum decisively toward the home team.

As the half wound down, the Golden Gophers closed on a 6-0 burst. What had been a competitive contest turned into a 36-23 halftime deficit. Rutgers suddenly faced a double-digit hole, and against a team shooting with that kind of confidence, the margin felt even larger.

A glance at the first-half box score reveals a striking detail. Rutgers did not attempt a single free throw before halftime. Aggressiveness and physicality are typically hallmarks of the Scarlet Knights’ offense. Drawing contact and earning trips to the line often fuels their rhythm.

However, Minnesota's disciplined defense prevented drives from turning into fouls. Without free throws to stabilize the offense, Rutgers relied heavily on contested jump shots. The result was stagnation at a time when Minnesota’s offense was humming.

Even in defeat, there were encouraging individual performances that stood out. Freshman Lino Mark provided an immediate spark off the bench, scoring a career-high 16 points. He shot 6-of-7 from the field and was perfect from three-point range at 3-of-3.

Sophomore Dylan Grant continued his strong stretch of play with 15 points and five rebounds. Grant shot 5-of-8 from the field and was flawless at the free-throw line, going 5-of-5. Junior guard Tariq Francis added 10 points and five assists, finishing 4-of-12 from the floor.

Rutgers shot 24-of-54 overall, good for 44.4 percent, and connected on 7-of-18 from three-point range at 38.9 percent. The Scarlet Knights also produced 24 points in the paint and received 21 points from the bench.

Second-Half Energy Meets Minnesota’s Response

Rutgers opened the second half with purpose, launching a 5-0 run that injected fresh life into the game. The Scarlet Knights shot an efficient 53.8 percent after halftime and scored 38 points in the second half alone.

There were moments when the deficit felt manageable. The energy was sharper. The offense flowed more freely. But every time Rutgers trimmed the margin, Minnesota answered. Tyson’s perimeter shooting remained lethal, and the Golden Gophers’ ball movement continued to produce open looks.

Rutgers trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half. Despite the uphill climb, the Scarlet Knights kept competing, battling for rebounds and pushing the pace. With the loss, Rutgers now stands 8-11 all-time against Minnesota. Entering the matchup, the Scarlet Knights had won six of the previous nine meetings between the programs.

Last season’s lone meeting came at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where Rutgers secured a 75-67 overtime victory. Dylan Harper scored 22 points in that contest, and the Scarlet Knights outscored Minnesota 14-6 in overtime after surrendering an 11-point second-half lead.

Two years ago, Rutgers’ previous trip to Minneapolis resulted in an 81-70 defeat. Williams Arena has proven to be a challenging venue. Now sitting at 11-16 overall and 4-12 in Big Ten play, Rutgers must quickly regroup.

The Scarlet Knights return home Tuesday night to host the Washington Huskies men's basketball team at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m., with the game airing on the Big Ten Network and 88.7 WRSU-FM.

