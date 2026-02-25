Rutgers Scarlet Knights Split Weekend Series at Virginia Tech After Strong Opener

The road trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, brought the full spectrum of emotions for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. After a season-opening series win against the College of Charleston, Rutgers (4-3) entered its matchup with Virginia Tech with confidence and momentum.

The weekend unfolded as a tale of two stories. One was a dominant opener that showcased the Scarlet Knights’ offensive firepower. The other one was followed by two tightly contested battles that ultimately slipped away dramatically.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Offensiveness Delivered a Game One Statement

Friday night at English Field belonged to Rutgers, as the Scarlet Knights delivered a run-rule performance in a 16-1 blowout. While the final score looks like a runaway, the game was tight until the middle innings, hanging at just 2-1.

Hokies take the finale. pic.twitter.com/lbauFvhuXC — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) February 22, 2026

The offensive spark came from junior transfer infielder Charlie Meglio, who went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs, including two towering home runs. His solo shot in the third inning gave Rutgers a slim lead, and a three-run blast in the fifth broke the game open.

The lineup didn’t stop there. An eight-run eruption in the eighth inning included a two-run single from Yomar Carreras and a Trey Wells RBI groundout, while Peyton Bonds continued his red-hot start with three hits, three runs scored, and an RBI.

On the pitching side, graduate student Joe Mazza closed the game with 3⅓ scoreless innings, striking out six without issuing a walk, complementing a solid start from Dallin Harrison. The opener was a statement that Rutgers’ offense is primed to dominate all season.

Saturday turned into a four-hour marathon that tested the Scarlet Knights’ mental toughness. Rutgers led three different times but ultimately fell 9-8 in extra innings. The Knights seemed in control in the ninth, holding a 5-3 lead. However, walks and untimely mistakes allowed Virginia Tech to tie and push the game into extras.

In the 10th inning, Rutgers showed remarkable grit. They did it by manufacturing three runs through a Ryan Jaros groundout, a bases-loaded walk by Bonds, and a timely wild pitch, taking an 8-5 advantage.

Yet the Hokies responded with four runs in the bottom half, including a two-run walk-off homer by Ethan Ball. Zack Konstantinovsky started the game, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. But the bullpen struggled in the late innings. The nail-biting finish was a lesson in perseverance and highlighted the Scarlet Knights’ capacity to battle in high-pressure moments.

Sunday’s series finale came in cold 36-degree conditions with light snow, turning the contest into a pitch-and-contact affair. Rutgers fell 4-3 in a game defined by small ball and execution. Trailing early, the Scarlet Knights surged ahead in the fourth inning with consecutive RBI doubles from Jaros and Quinten Perilli after a walk to Matt Chatelle, taking a 2-1 lead.

The advantage was short-lived, as Virginia Tech responded with three runs in the bottom half. Trey Wells cut the deficit to a single run in the fifth with another RBI double, but the comeback stalled. Hokies’ pitcher Luke Craytor shut down the Scarlet Knights over the final stretch, retiring 10 of the last 11 batters to secure the series win.

Putting the Spotlight on Scarlet Knight Standouts

Even in defeat, several players made their mark on the weekend. Charlie Meglio continued to demonstrate elite power, driving in big runs in Game One. Peyton Bonds extended his hitting streak to seven games, anchoring the top of the lineup.

Veterans Ryan Jaros and Trey Wells provided clutch doubles throughout the series, highlighting the depth and experience in the middle order. Joe Mazza’s dominant relief outing on Friday also showcased a bullpen capable of high-impact performances when on point.

Dropping two consecutive one-run games is tough, but the Scarlet Knights leave Virginia with plenty of positives. The offense proved it can score in high-leverage situations. And the team’s ability to battle in extra innings and cold-weather conditions provides invaluable experience heading into Big Ten play. These tight road contests are building resilience and cohesion that will serve Rutgers well in the coming weeks.

Rutgers won’t have long to dwell on the series loss. The Scarlet Knights return to the Northeast for a midweek matchup against St Joe’s in Merion Station, Pennsylvania. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM at John W. Smithson ‘68 Field on Tuesday.

