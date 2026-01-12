Rutgers Secures Louisiana Tech Talent In Key Offensive Position

Rutgers continues to build depth, taking full advantage of the portal season. In their latest haul, the Scarlet Knights have managed to land a versatile running back to enable and further help star Antwan Raymond.

Recently, Louisiana Tech's Clay Thevenin committed to the Scarlet Knights, expected to provide immediate reinforcement for a backfield thinned by departures. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound Fort Lauderdale native brings proven production and receiving skills to Piscataway.

Clay Thevenin To Complement Rutgers Stars

Thevenin spent the 2025 season at Louisiana Tech after two years at Navarro College in junior college. He rushed for 634 yards and eight touchdowns on 131 carries, with 448 yards (70.7 percent) coming after contact. He forced 34 missed tackles and notched 19 runs of 10-plus yards, earning a 77.7 PFF offensive grade.

As a pass-catcher, Thevenin hauled in 33 receptions on 37 targets for 269 yards, showcasing dual-threat ability. At Navarro, he totaled 240 carries for 1,066 yards and 10 touchdowns, plus 21 catches for 201 yards.

His compact frame and agility fit Greg Schiano's physical run game, especially alongside Raymond's workhorse style.

The addition comes at a critical time. Rutgers lost reserves CJ Campbell and Samuel Brown V to the portal, creating a sharp drop-off behind Raymond, who rushed for over 1,200 yards in 2025 to cement his starter status.

Thevenin projects as a strong No. 2 option, competing with returnees Ja’Shon Benjamin, Edd Guerrier, and Terrell Mitchell. He becomes the fourth offensive transfer this cycle, joining quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Isaiah Cook, and tight end Kam Anthony. Overall, he's the 11th portal commitment.

Thevenin likely enters with one year of eligibility after two JUCO seasons and one at Louisiana Tech. However, precedent favors more; several former JUCO players, including Rutgers safety Jett Elad, successfully sued the NCAA for extra years, arguing junior college time shouldn't count toward the four-year clock. If granted, Thevenin could provide two seasons of impact.

Either way, his experience against a variety of opponents should translate quickly. With Raymond leading the charge and playmakers like KJ Duff returning, a reliable backup like Thevenin adds balance and insurance.

In a Big Ten where team depth often comes in clutch in games, moves like this signal Rutgers' intent to sustain momentum. Thevenin's blend of toughness and versatility could prove a savvy pickup as the Scarlet Knights build toward the 2026 season.

