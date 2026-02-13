Rutgers Seeking to End Losing Skid Against Maryland on Sunday

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten) will host the Maryland Terrapins (10-14, 3-10) on Sunday for a noon game at The RAC.

The Scarlet Knights and Terrapins have met 18 times in their history. Rutgers is 5-13 against Maryland. Rutgers has lost the last three meetings against Maryland. Their last meeting was last February when the Terrapins won 90-81.

Dylan Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 20 points, along with four rebounds and four assists. Dylan Grant scored 19 points and picked up eight boards. Lathan Sommerville added 12 points and nine rebounds. Zach Martini had 10 points and five rebounds. Scsrlet Knights shot poorly from the three-point line, going 3-for-16, and made 26 of 31 free throws, while shooting 41 percent from the field.

Derik Queen led Maryland with 29 points and 15 rebounds in the victory. Rodney Rice added 19. Selton Miguel scored 17 points with 2 assists and 3 rebounds. Maryland shot 44 percent from the field.

Rutgers is looking to snap two losing streaks at the same time. The Scarlet Knights are entering this game on a seven-game losing streak. Their last victory came against the Northwestern Wildcats, 77-75 in overtime, on January 11.

The Terrapins have won two in a row against Minnesota (67-62) and Iowa (77-70). Before winning those two games, Maryland was struggling to get wins. The Terrapins lost 13 of 16 games. Maryland is missing one of their best players in Pharell Payne, who hasn’t seen the court since December 13.

Rutgers would need to neutralize the Terrapins offense. The Terrapins are capable of having at least five players in double figures when the team has the hot hand. Rutgers hasn’t been a great defensive team this year. However, given that they always play hard against Maryland, especially in the last five meetings, whether it’s a win or a loss, the Scarlet Knights always give their best effort.

The Scarlet Knights might be even more inspired to win, especially since this weekend, the program will honor legends Kelvin Troy, Roy Hinson, and John Battle. It’s a special day when former basketball players have their jerseys retired.

Troy, Hinson and Battle were outstanding competitors during the late 70s and early 80s. Rutgers fans are tuning in for a magnificent Sunday afternoon at the arena. Their day can become even better if the Scarlet Knights end their losing skid.

It hasn’t been a pleasant season for the Scarlet Knights. They could make the best situation by finishing their home games on a positive note. Rutgers still has two more home games to play.

