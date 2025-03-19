Rutgers Standout Tackle Emerging As Strong Draft Prospect
Hollin Pierce has been a standout tackle for Rutgers over the course of his career. The left tackle went through an incredible journey to become an elite player in the Big Ten and this makes him an intriguing prospect entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pierce played high school ball at Trenton Central in New Jersey, where he was 455 pounds. After receiving little attention in recruiting, Pierce got in touch with the Scarlet Knights by sending out game tape. The two sides had interest in one another and Pierce was headed to the Big Ten.
Once he arrived in Piscataway, Pierce began recreating himself with a training and nutritional plan set by the Scarlet Knights and this led to a new player on the field.
"When you talk about a self-made guy, he’s made himself," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said following pro day. "It’s been a community effort but it’s one we’re thrilled about."
Pierce has lost over 100 pounds since his high school days. In 2024, Pierce was named Second Team All-Big Ten. He was nominated twice durng his career for the Burlsworth Award, given to the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk on.
Pierce started four years with Rutgers ranging from the right side to the left. He spent the last two years as an anchor left tackle for the Scarlet Knights.
“Hollins is a really, really good offensive lineman," Schiano said. "I really believe this guy is going to go to the National Football League and play for a long time. He’s got that kind of ability.”
Pierce put together a stretch of 50 consecutive starts during his career. He allowed just 15 sacks in 3,172 snaps with just four penalties. He anchored an offensive line that opened holds for Kyle Monangai over the last two years.
The Scarlet Knights helped Pierce turn into what might be one of the steals of the NFL Draft. He is not expected to go in the early rounds but one team that lands him could be getting a great depth piece for years to come.