Rutgers Women’s Basketball Hits the Road for Key Big Ten Test at Michigan State

The non-conference comfort zone is officially gone for Rutgers women’s basketball. With Big Ten play now fully underway, the Scarlet Knights are stepping into one of the toughest environments in the league for an early measuring-stick game. Rutgers now sits at 8-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play. They travel to East Lansing for a Sunday afternoon showdown against No. 24 Michigan State at the Breslin Center, a venue known for its energy and intensity.

Rutgers' Women's Basketball Game Details and How to Watch

For Rutgers, this matchup is about far more than one result in late December.

The Scarlet Knights will look to make a statement on the road in one of the Big Ten’s toughest arenas. Tip-off is set for Sunday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. ET. The game will stream live on B1G+, with radio coverage available on FOX Sports New Jersey. The entire 2025–26 Rutgers women’s basketball season is presented by Prudential.

Rutgers enters the matchup coming off a gritty 54-45 victory over Lafayette on December 20. While the final score reflected a modest margin, the performance showed the team’s resilience. After a slow opening quarter, the Scarlet Knights settled in and tied or outscored the Leopards in each of the final three periods.

The frontcourt carried the load. Faith Blackstone delivered her first double-double in a Rutgers uniform with a standout performance of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Nene Ndiaye matched that interior presence with 19 points and 10 rebounds, giving Rutgers a powerful one-two punch in the paint. That inside dominance has become a defining feature of the Scarlet Knights this season, though more scoring support will be necessary against elite Big Ten competition.

Michigan State arrives at this contest with an 11-1 record. They also carry a reputation as one of the most balanced teams in the conference.

Learning Curve of Big Ten Play

This road test comes at a critical point for Rutgers. Earlier losses to No. 14 Iowa and No. 25 Princeton highlighted the gap between solid competition and the upper tier of the Big Ten. Those games emphasized how slim the margin for error becomes once conference play begins.

Offensive balance remains the key concern. Against Lafayette, Blackstone, Ndiaye, and Imani Lester were the only players to score more than three points. Against a Michigan State team capable of scoring in waves, Rutgers will need more players to contribute offensively to keep pace. They will also showcase how to relieve pressure on the frontcourt.

No matter the outcome, Sunday’s game will help shape Rutgers’ Big Ten identity moving forward. A competitive showing at the Breslin Center would build confidence. It also provides momentum ahead of a New Year’s Day matchup against Wisconsin back in Piscataway.

As the Scarlet Knights step into a loud, hostile environment in East Lansing, they are searching for more than just a road upset. They are looking for confirmation that their grit, physicality, and defensive edge can stand toe-to-toe with the best teams in the Big Ten.

