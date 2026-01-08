Rutgers Wrestling Secures Four-Time State Champion Despite Ongoing Legal Case

Rutgers wrestling pulled off a major success in recruitment, landing Anthony Knox, one of New Jersey's most decorated high school wrestlers ever. The four-time state champion, who recently decommitted from Cornell, has signed with the Scarlet Knights for the 2026-27 season. But the commitment is ridden with controversy due to Knox’s criminal charges from a 2025 incident.

Although Controversial, No One Can Deny Anthony Knox’s Talent

Knox, a St. John Vianney graduate, became an NJ legend with his 144-1 career record and four individual NJSIAA titles. He is one of just five wrestlers to achieve this feat. Knox joins a company of elites, alongside Rutgers greats like Anthony Ashnault and Nick Suriano, both NCAA champions for the Scarlet Knights in 2019.

Anthony Knox has committed to Rutgers pic.twitter.com/7rtujcvsz3 — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) January 7, 2026

Ranked as the No. 1 prospect at 126 pounds and No. 4 overall in his class, Knox was pound-for-pound one of the nation's top high school seniors. On3 wrestling analyst Nick Kosko called him a "special talent" with "nearly flawless" technique and room to grow.

After originally committing to Cornell as a junior, Knox took a gap year following his 2025 graduation. He decommitted in mid-December, reopening his recruitment. Rutgers, led by head coach Scott Goodale, hosted him for an official visit that eventually sealed the deal.

Expected to compete at 125 or 133 pounds, Knox represents Goodale's biggest recruiting victory since securing Suriano years ago.

The Controversial Charges

Knox and his father, Anthony Knox Sr., face pending charges of simple assault/purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury from a February 2025 brawl at a district tournament in Collingswood High School.

Police allege the incident began when Knox Sr., a former MMA fighter, confronted fans over alleged insults, including racial slurs directed at his family and team. A physical altercation followed in the bleachers. Videos show Knox Jr. leaving the mat area and entering the crowd, where he allegedly punched a spectator repeatedly.

Both Knoxes have pleaded not guilty. Knox Jr. maintained he acted to protect his parents, stating in court documents that he saw his father surrounded and assaulted. The family claims the confrontation stemmed from escalating hostility that officials failed to address.

The NJSIAA initially disqualified Knox from postseason competition, but he successfully sued for reinstatement and went on to claim his fourth state title. The legal case has faced multiple delays over video evidence disputes, with the latest postponement pushing proceedings into late January or possibly February 2026.

Despite these legal issues, Knox has to put all of his focus on Rurgers now. For a program with two NCAA titles in its trophy case, adding a wrestler of his caliber could be really beneficial. The Scarlet Knights are betting his mat dominance will outweigh the off-mat headlines.

