Takeaways On Rutgers Close Call 88-85 Win Against Oregon

Rutgers pulled off a nail-biting 88-85 overtime victory over Oregon on Monday night at Jersey Mike's Arena, recording their first Big Ten win. The Scarlet Knights overcame a slow start, controversial fouls, and a crowd on edge. Here are the key takeaways from a game that pushed the Knights to the limit.

Knights Sealed The Deal In Second Half

Rutgers started slowly, managing just four field goals in the first 11 minutes. They stayed close by attacking the rim and drawing fouls, hitting the free-throw line repeatedly. Oregon capitalized with a late first-half surge, building a 45-37 halftime lead behind sharp outside shooting.

The second half belonged to the Scarlet Knights. They came back strong with a 19-8 run out of the locker room, reclaiming the lead at 56-53. Defense made the path for the comeback as Rutgers forced seven straight Oregon misses over one stretch. By the under-eight timeout, they led 64-63.

The huddle peaked late in regulation. Up 75-71, Rutgers got a key steal from freshman Lino Mark. He split free throws to make it a three-point game, but Oregon's Wei Lin shot a clutch three with 4.5 seconds left to tie it at 76-76.

With Rutgers leading by three and seconds ticking down, Mark appeared to secure a rebound on his own miss. Officials called a foul on him instead. The struggle continued as Oregon secured a last-minute lead, only to be brought down by Francis and Buchanan Jr.’s relentless attack that secured the game for the Knights.

Freshman Taking The Charge

Freshman guard Lino Mark played like a veteran, earning extended minutes and delivering 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting and 7-of-8 free throws. He was given the opportunity to prove himself, and Mark capitalized on it with downhill drives and disruptive defense.

His ball pressure sparked the full-court press, and his hustle on loose balls fueled multiple plays for the Knights. Despite being given a questionable foul, Mark was able to make his mark on the crowd that was desperately looking for a promising performance from the Knights.

Tariq Francis Steals The Show

Tariq Francis once again proves himself to be the heavyweight of the Knights roster. The junior transfer from NJIT stole the show for a career-high 30 points, shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 10-of-11 from the line. He added four rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers in 30 minutes.

Francis had done his homework, learning from his past games, he knew his strength lies in the mid-shots. However, the oregon had some massive defenders on his paths, knowing he has the deficit in physical height, Francis put a lot of focus on his shooting, which kept the defense on edge.

With this performance, Francis believes he will be one step closer to shutting down the wave of criticisms that are being thrown at his direction after the recent Rutgers losses.

A Team on the Rise

Rutgers hit 30-of-34 free throws (88 percent), building on recent improvement. They outscored Oregon's bench 58-10 and placed four in double figures.

The win lifts them to 8-7 (1-3 Big Ten), avoiding a 0-4 start. With a brutal road slate ahead, starting Thursday at No. 16 Illinois, this gritty performance shows Rutgers is making steady growth with each match.

