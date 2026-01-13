Why Is Rutgers Legend Leonte Carroo Suing His Own University?

Leonte Carroo is one of the best players in Rutgers history. The wide receiver holds the program's all-time record for receiving touchdowns by a wide margin and was a centerpiece during the early years of the Knights' Big Ten career. Now, nearly a decade after his final snap, Carroo is taking his alma mater to court, suing Rutgers University over the use of his name, image, and likeness during his playing career from 2012 to 2015.

Details On The Lawsuit

Carroo filed the suit on October 30, claiming Rutgers unjustly profited from his stardom without compensating him. His legal team estimates the value of his NIL during those years at approximately $2.8 to $3 million, arguing the university took advantage of his public persona through merchandise, promotions, and media exposure.

In June, Carroo's representatives sent a formal demand letter seeking payment. Rutgers declined, which eventually led to this legal battle. The case centers on the idea that, even before formal NIL rules existed, schools like Rutgers generated significant revenue from star athletes without sharing it.

Carroo was a household name in New Jersey during his peak years. His reputation helped draw attention and dollars during Rutgers' transition to Power 5 competition.

The University also clapped back by filing a motion to dismiss on December 5. The University has asserted that the statute of limitations has expired and pointed to the precedent that courts nationwide have unanimously rejected similar retroactive NIL claims.

On January 9, Carroo's counsel, led by attorney Charles Z. Schalk, filed a brief opposing dismissal. They argue that exclusion from recent settlements doesn't erase the underlying injustice.

The House Settlement Context

The House v. NCAA settlement, finalized last year, provides back payments to athletes who competed between 2016 and 2024. Carroo's career falls just outside that window, ending in 2015.

His team contends this arbitrary cutoff shouldn't shield Rutgers from accountability. They maintain that the university profited handsomely from Carroo's contributions regardless of the timeline.

What Would Happen If Carroo Wins?

A victory for Carroo could have a substantial ripple effect. It might encourage pre-2016 athletes nationwide to pursue similar claims, potentially opening millions, even billions in liability for universities.

For Rutgers, already making ends meet with a tight budget in the evolving landscape, the case could be a massive financial hit. Carroo, drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2016 and now out of the NFL, seeks what he views as long-overdue recognition.

More from Rutgers on SI