The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are wasting no time. We have said it time and again: this team is poised for a much better 2026 season. Defensive back Zahmir Dawud from Villanova is the newest member of the Scarlet Knights family.

Home is where the heart is. It’s the first big commitment for the Scarlet Knights of the 2026 transfer portal. Dawud is a top prospect who came out of New Brunswick High School: an athlete who is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. By the time he finishes his collegiate career, he will probably reach about 210 or 220.

He has the tools to be a full-time starter as a defensive back. This is what Rutgers is looking for. Someone who can contribute immediately and has the experience and size to play the position in the Big Ten. Zahmir finished the 2025 season with 44 total tackles. In addition to those tackles, he recorded 11 passes defended and two interceptions.

Defense was a significant flaw for the program last season. The 2026 defense must improve significantly from the previous two seasons if Rutgers has any hopes of taking the next step forward in the conference. That starts with the new addition Zahmir, and the rest of the committed prospects who can hopefully anchor this defense by setting the edge, breaking up passes, and creating turnovers.

🚨BREAKING: Villanova CB Zahmir Dawud has committed to Rutgers Football!



The North Brunswick native finished 2025 with 44tkls, 11 PBUs, and 2 INTs.https://t.co/5QtXzZxaGz pic.twitter.com/x51GEC69ZL — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) January 4, 2026

Dawud has two years of eligibility remaining. Establishing strong camaraderie with his teammates and coaches will be vital to the team's success. Great teams have an identity and strong harmony, and for Rutgers, that has traditionally started on defense.

When a team bonds off the field, it makes its work on the field much easier. Rutgers' defense must get along and work together nonstop—sweat, sweat, sweat. Also, staying healthy plays a factor in all of this. The strength and conditioning coach has his work cut out for him.

The Scarlet Knights have been working hard to make a good impression on the visiting athletes. It is truly remarkable how some of these top prospects have chosen Rutgers over other top programs. It proves that Schiano's family culture of being good, humble, honest, and having a steady plan for the athlete's future is more important than how much money they can earn or taking the easier route to win championships.

Most forced incompletions, CAA CBs in 2025:



Ayinde Johnson, Rhode Island: 15

Ishmel Atkins, Elon: 14

Aaron Harris, North Carolina A&T: 12

Myles Brodie, Towson: 11

Brandon Guzman, Campbell: 11

Erv Wiggins Jr., Albany: 10

Zahmir Dawud, Villanova: 9

Liam Lindo, Bryant: 8

Olatunde… pic.twitter.com/kFMRDWizmX — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 20, 2025

Rutgers still needs to add more cornerbacks to their roster. The rebuilding process is looking very promising. Scarlet Knights fans should be thrilled with some of the moves the program has made so far. There will be good things to cheer about in these next few seasons, and it all begins in 2026.

