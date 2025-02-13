San Diego State baseball set to open season on Friday
San Diego State will open the 2025 baseball season on Friday in Arizona as part of the MLB Desert Invitational.
They’ll get things started with a game against Seton Hall at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Friday night. San Diego State will play their final two games of the weekend in Mesa at Sloan Park, the spring training home of the Chicago Cubs. They’ll match up against Grand Canyon on Saturday and Nebraska on Sunday.
The 2025 season will be the second year with head coach Shaun Cole leading the Aztec baseball program. Cole joined the Aztecs in 2021 as pitching coach and had previously been named National Pitching Coach of the Year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper in 2012 after helping the Arizona Wildcats capture the national championship.
Cole was named head coach in July of 2023 following the retirement of Mark Martinez from San Diego State. The Aztecs finished 17-37 last year and had a 10-20 record in the Mountain West Conference.
The Aztecs will remain busy after returning home from their season-opening series in Arizona. They’ll stay local with a trip to Triton Ballpark to take on UC-San Diego on Tuesday night. On Thursday, they’ll begin the Tony Gwynn Legacy with a game against Seattle for their home opener. San Diego State will play Utah on Friday, UC-Santa Barbara on Saturday and finish up the event against Pepperdine on Sunday.
San Diego State is predicted to finish in a tie for fourth in the eight-team conference as voted on by the eight head coaches in the league. Washington State has joined the conference as an affiliate member for two years. Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State and Wyoming do no field baseball programs.
Fresno State finished third in the regular season conference standings last season before winning the conference tournament that was held at Tony Gwynn Stadium on the campus of San Diego State. The Bulldogs return a strong core in 2025 and were picked to win the conference this season, receiving six of eight first-place votes.
This season’s Mountain West Conference tournament will be held in Mesa, Arizona. The top six teams in the regular season standings will qualify for the tournament.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- What San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis said about offensive personnel, transfer portal, recruiting class
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.