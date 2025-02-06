Signing Day recap: San Diego State adds 19 high school players to 2025 recruiting class
San Diego State’s 2025 football recruiting class currently sits at 37 signees as of Wednesday’s National Signing Day though head coach Sean Lewis hinted that the Aztecs could have more additions on the way.
19 of the signees come from the high school ranks with 14 of them hailing from California. Texas, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada make up the remaining states that the Aztecs hit on with this year’s high school group.
247Sports ranks San Diego State’s high school class as second best in the 11-team Mountain West, trailing only Boise State.
Kaimana Tufaga is the highest-rated recruit in the class, per 247Sports. They rate Tufaga as a 4-star and the nation’s 22nd-best athlete in the 2025 class. He had 103 tackles and four interceptions as a senior at La Serna High, returning one for a touchdown. He also caught seven touchdown passes, rushed for two and returned four punts for touchdowns this past season.
Brian Townsend, an edge rusher from Arbor View High in Las Vegas is the second highest-rated recruit in the class according to 247Sports. A standout on the basketball court as well, Townsend added offers from Boise State and Cal among others before committing to the Aztecs in December.
Jett Thomas, the top-ranked offensive lineman in San Diego during the 2025 cycle, was a big commitment for the Aztecs. Thomas had early offers from Washington and Arizona State and officially visited Boise State before committing to the Aztecs this past summer.
Jordin Thomas posted huge numbers as a running back at Lincoln High in Stockton, finishing just shy of 4,500 yards for his career. As a senior, Thomas rushed for 1,291 yards and 17 touchdowns, finishing with 63 total touchdowns across 37 games at the varsity level. He had previously been committed to Fresno State before the Aztecs were able to flip his commitment in December.
Here are San Diego State’s 19 high school signings for the class of 2025.
Jacob Alvarez, Murrieta Valley (California), tight end
Lucan Amituanai, Elk Grove (California), edge rusher
Braylon Cardwell, Mount Miguel (California), cornerback
DJ Craft, Clayton Valley Charter (California), offensive line
Chase Duarte, Clayton Valley Charter (California), offensive line
Sidney Dupuy, Cathedral Catholic (California), defensive line
Jaylon Hawkins, Liberty Christian (Texas), wide receiver
Ikbahl Kassim, Corona Centennial (California), offensive line
JP Mialovski, Millikan (California), quarterback
Marcus Mozer, Fossil Ridge (Colorado), wide receiver
Etene Pritchard, Pittsburg (California), linebacker
Chase Shumate, Mountain Pointe (Arizona), safety
Jett Thomas, La Jolla (California), offensive line
Jordin Thomas, Lincoln-Stockton (California), running back
Brian Townsend, Arbor View (Nevada), edge rusher
Kaimana Tufaga, La Serna (California), safety
Jeremiah Tuileila, Grant Union (California), linebacker
Jerry Washington, Desert Edge (Arizona), edge rusher
Ashdon Wnetrzak, Sierra Canyon (California), offensive line
