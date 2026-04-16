5 potential landing spots for San Diego State guard Taj DeGourville in the transfer portal

Taj DeGourville, a key reserve for San Diego State over the past two seasons, is looking for a new home after entering the transfer portal.

The 6'5 guard played 64 total games for the Aztecs, averaging 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 19.2 minutes per game. Last year, he shot a career-high 34.5% from three, and his 3.0 assists per game ranked 13th in the Mountain West.

With two years of eligibility remaining, DeGourville should have plenty of attention out of the transfer portal. The former 4-star recruit offers strong positional size at 6'5, good passing skills, strong defense at the point of attack, and a developing offensive game that has untapped potential.

Below is a look at five schools that could pursue DeGourville on the open market, starting with a Big Ten program that already landed a former Aztec:

1. Oregon Ducks

DeGourville is close with former San Diego State forward Pharaoh Compton, who committed to Oregon over the weekend. Could DeGourville join his friend in Eugene to play for Dana Altman?

The Ducks lost Jackson Shelstad (Louisville) as well as Dezdrick Lindsay and Devon Pryor, and even after adding San Francisco wing Tyrone Riley, this program could use more depth in the backcourt.

DeGourville reuniting with Compton and serving a key role for the Ducks in the Big Ten makes a ton of sense for all parties involved.

2. UNLV Rebels

DeGourville is from Las Vegas and played at Durango High School before finishing his career at Wasatch Academy in Utah. Still, a return home to play for UNLV makes a ton of sense, even with a new coaching staff in place with Josh Pastner at the helm.

The Rebels currently have nine players in the transfer portal, including star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, and DeGourville would give them some stability in the backcourt in a player who has been through the Mountain West twice now, while a homecoming for the 6'5 guard could help him unlock a new level entering his junior year.

3. Oklahoma Sooners

Porter Moser went after DeGourville out of high school, and there's plenty of reason to believe he'll target him again in 2026. The Sooners lost Jeff Nwankwo and Jake Hansen to the portal, as well as Nijel Pack and Jadon Jones to graduation.

With a handful of spots still to fill in Norman, a player like DeGourville who fits Moser's system - and has two years of experience - is a slam dunk add for the Sooners, and a great move for DeGourville to cash in a big payday and compete in the SEC.

4. Saint Mary's Gaels

Randy Bennett left Saint Mary's after 20 years to take over as the head coach at Arizona State, a move that gutted SMC's roster. Mikey Lewis, Dillan Shaw, Liam Campbell, and Tony Duckett are all backcourt contributors moving on from Moraga, leaving new head coach Mickey McConnell scrambling to fill out the roster.

DeGourville would instantly add a veteran guard next to rising sophomore Joshua Dent, and he'd have an opportunity to start and play big minutes for a proud program that is hoping to prove they can stay relevant in the WCC in the post-Bennett era.

5. Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia coach Ryan Odom pursued DeGourville out of high school when he was the head coach at VCU, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Odom try to bring him out to Charlottesville. The Cavs will lose guards Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Dallin Hall, and Devin Tillis to graduation, giving coach Odom plenty of holes to fill in the backcourt.

DeGourville would fit nicely in UVA's system, as another West Coast guard heading east to play for Odom at Virginia.