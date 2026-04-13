San Diego State transfer Pharaoh Compton commits to Oregon as roster turnover continues

Former Diego State Aztecs forward Pharaoh Compton has found a new home with the Oregon Ducks of the Big 12.

Compton was in the transfer portal for just less than a week before committing to Oregon, which was reported by several outlets late Sunday evening.

Compton was among six Aztecs to enter the portal following the disappointing end to the Aztecs’ season, and the second to find a new school. Wing Miles Byrd, the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and the last link to San Diego State’s 2023 Final Four team, signed with Providence on Thursday.

Still looking for new homes are forward Miles Heide, 7-footer Magoon Gwath and guards BJ Davis and Taj DeGourville.

The big roster turnover was expected after the Aztecs missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six seasons despite coming into the season with big expectations due to a loaded roster.

While most of the focus has been on which players are leaving SDSU, the Aztecs landed a big commitment on Saturday when Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry, a 6-foot-11, 250-pound forward, announced he was transferring in from Sacramento State.

Cherry is coming off a serious leg injury suffered in Sacramento State’s sixth game last season, against UCLA. But he put up big numbers up to that point and, if healthy, could be the rebounder coach Brian Dutcher was talking about signing after the abrupt end to the season.

Who is Pharaoh Compton?

Compton is a 6-foot-7, 230-pounder who finished his second season at SDSU. He played in all 33 games, with one start, and averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes. Compton’s development at SDSU was hurt by the fact that he was often in foul trouble.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs forward Pharaoh Compton (5) dunks against Oregon Ducks forward Kwame Evans Jr. (10) in the second half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He came to SDSU out of Arbor View High in Las Vegas as a four-star recruit according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, and rated as the No. 1 recruit in Nevada.

A familiar foe

San Diego State played Oregon in each of the last two seasons, with both games coming in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. The Aztecs beat the Ducks 97-80 this past season, with Compton scoring six points and clearing four rebounds. They lost to the Ducks the previous season, 78-68. Compton had eight points and one rebound in that game, as well as four fouls.

The Ducks finished 12-20 last season, including 5-15 in the Big 12.