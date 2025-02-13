San Diego State drops in latest college basketball rankings
San Diego State checks in at No. 55 in ESPN’s updated Basketball Power Index rankings.
The Aztecs (16-6, 9-4) will return to the floor on Saturday night for a home game against Boise State with a lot on the line after completing their recent road trip 1-1.
The BPI currently has Utah State (22-3, 12-2) as the Mountain West’s top-rated team as of Thursday morning’s update. The Aggies will look to get revenge on Sunday when they travel to Albuquerque for a matchup against New Mexico (21-4, 13-1), the conference’s first-place team. The Aggies and Lobos met in Utah earlier this month, a game that New Mexico won 82-63.
The night before the Aggies and Lobos meet, there will be a matchup in San Diego between two of three teams still in the hunt for a regular season conference title. Boise State (17-7, 9-4) will take on San Diego State at Viejas Arena. The Aztecs took down Boise State on the road six weeks ago, 76-68. Miles Byrd and Taj DeGourville both finished with double digits in that game while San Diego was able to hold Boise State’s two leading scorers, Tyson Degenhart and Alvaro Cardenas to a combined 18 points on 4-19 shooting.
Although matchups against Boise State, Utah State and New Mexico are still on San Diego State’s schedule in the coming weeks, ESPN’s BPI lists the Aztecs with the nation’s No. 85 remaining schedule. The Broncos (No. 87), Aggies (No. 90) and Lobos (No. 79) are all in a similar spot with their remaining schedules.
ESPN’s BPI gives the Aztecs a 2.7 percent chance to win the Mountain West regular season title. Boise State is slightly higher than the Aztecs at 3.2 percent. Utah State and New Mexico, who could potentially tie for the regular season conference title are viewed as the overwhelming favorites currently with a multi-game lead over the rest of the pack.
The BPI gives New Mexico a 76.1 percent chance to win the league and a significantly lower 43.2 percent chance for the Aggies. Sunday’s battle between the two teams will go a long way to determining the final three weeks of the regular season in the Mountain West.
