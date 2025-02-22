How to watch, stream San Diego State at Utah State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State (18-6, 11-4) will hit the road on Saturday night to travel to Logan, Utah for a matchup against Utah State (23-4, 13-3).
The Aggies currently sit in second place in the Mountain West Conference while San Diego State sits in a tie for third place with Colorado State. San Diego State has won seven of its past eight games as it tries to solidify its place in the NCAA tournament while keeping its Mountain West regular season championship hopes alive.
Utah State has won seven of their past nine games, losing twice to Mountain West leader New Mexico during that stretch. The Aggies are looking for their fourth NCAA tournament appearance in the past five years, under four different head coaches.
The Aggies opened the season 10-0 before dropping a game to UC San Diego. They are 13-2 at home for the year and have turned Dee Glen Smith Spectrum into one of the best home-court environments in all of college basketball.
San Diego State has had success on the road this year, sitting at 5-2 as they enter Saturday. The Aztecs are the only team to win at Boise State this season and imposed their will in Reno, winning 69-50 against Nevada in January.
Utah State and San Diego opened the Mountain West regular season against each other in late December at Viejas Arena in San Diego. The Aztecs controlled the first half before Utah State erased an 18-point deficit, winning 67-66.
San Diego State vs. Utah State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State travels to Utah State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 5 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, Feb. 22
Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum | Logan, Utah
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Utah State
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 32 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 68, Utah State 61
