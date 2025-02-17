Magoon Gwath named Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week
San Diego State standout redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath has been named the Mountain West Conference’s Freshman of the Week after his performance that helped propel that Aztecs to wins over San Jose State and Boise State.
Gwath has now captured the award in three of the past four weeks for the Aztecs. In two games last week, Gwath averaged eight points, five rebounds and five blocks per game while playing 32 minutes per game.
“He was great,” Dutcher said of Gwath. “In and around the basket, he scored every time. He made an incredible catch when the game was getting tight; he caught a high ball and laid it in.”
For the season, he’s averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.
A 2023 graduate of Veritas Prep in Garden Grove, California, Gwath grew up in Texas and attended Trinity High School in Euless, Texas for three seasons before making the move to Southern California.
A seven-foot, 205-pound forward with the ability to shoot from the perimeter, Gwath has been a breakout star in college basketball this season with the highlight plays on both ends of the floor.
Last week, he broke the San Diego State freshman record for blocks in a season, previously set by Skylar Spencer more than a decade ago. Gwath and the Aztecs had 11 blocks in Saturday’s win over Boise State, their largest total in a game in more than five seasons.
In the victory against Boise State, Gwath had eight points, six rebounds, six blocks and a steal while helping the Aztecs hold Boise State to 47 points, their lowest total in a conference loss in more than a decade.
“He had a few careless turnovers, trying to be an unselfish player and feed the low post,” Dutcher said. “That's just a young kid still growing his game, but five blocked shots, 4-6 in the field. He impacts the game on a lot of different levels. I’m pleased with how he played, other than the turnovers.”
San Diego State will host Fresno State on Tuesday night before preparing for a trip to Logan, Utah to play Utah State on Saturday night.