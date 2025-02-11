Miles Byrd projected as first round pick in CBS Sports NBA Mock Draft
Miles Byrd arrived at San Diego State in 2022 with big expectations.
The redshirt sophomore has had a breakout season for the Aztecs, showing off his long-term potential. He’s averaging 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game, earning himself a spot in the latest NBA Mock Draft by CBS Sports. Gary Parrish, who publishes the mock drafts throughout the season, currently has Byrd headed to the Boston Celtics with pick No. 28 in the first round.
Ranked No. 57 nationally by 247Sports in the 2022 recruiting class, Byrd chose San Diego State over Minnesota, Washington, Santa Clara and Colorado State. Byrd played in four games as a true freshman before utilizing a medical redshirt during San Diego State’s trip to the National Championship game in 2023.
Last season, Byrd played in 34 of 37 games, averaging four points and 14 minutes per game. He’s taken a lead role for the Aztecs in 2025, starting all but one game while improving his numbers across the board. Byrd has knocked down four or more three-pointers in a game five times this season. Against Colorado State in January, he finished with 25 points (5-9 from downtown), seven steal and six rebounds.
Last week Byrd was named as one of 10 finalists for the annual Julius Erving Award, presented to the nation’s top small forward.
“To have Miles up for the (Julius Erving Award) is very cool,” San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher said last week. “It’s because we’re winning and the program we have here and the players we have here so I’m proud of each and every one of them.”
His father Calvin Byrd played in 120 games over his four-year career at Villanova before playing professionally in Switzerland. He then entered the college coaching ranks, starting at UC Irvine. The elder Byrd also had stops at San Francisco, Loyola Marymount and Pacific.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- What San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis said about offensive personnel, transfer portal, recruiting class
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.