Mountain West basketball power rankings: San Diego State drops to fifth
The pressure is on for New Mexico on Friday. The Lobos need a win over UNLV at home to capture the outright Mountain West regular season title, their first in more than a decade. If New Mexico were to slip up, Colorado State would enter the picture and have the chance to split as champions.
San Diego State has clinched a first-round bye in the Mountain West Conference tournament and will begin play on Thursday. The Aztecs couldn’t take advantage on the road late in the year, leading them to finish multiple games behind New Mexico and possibly others.
Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Pacific Standard Time
1. New Mexico
Last result: 71-67 road win at Nevada (Tuesday)
Season record: 24-6, 16-3
Analysis: The Lobos are a win over UNLV from capturing their first regular season Mountain West title since 2012-13. They’ve bounced back from two losses with wins over Air Force and Nevada this past week. They’ll have their eyes set on repeating as Mountain West tournament champions next week in Las Vegas.
Up next: Friday vs. UNLV, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
2. Boise State
Last result: 80-57 road victory over Air Force (Tuesday)
Season record: 22-8, 14-5
Analysis: Boise State has won five in a row and nine out of 10 as they push towards postseason play. They’ll host Colorado State on Friday night looking to finish out their home slate with a 14-1 record.
Up next: Friday vs. Colorado State, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
3. Colorado State
Last result: 83-56 home victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)
Season record: 21-9, 15-4
Analysis: Colorado State has won six straight games entering Friday’s regular season finale in Boise. The Rams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA tournament but can help their cause with a quad 1 opportunity on Friday.
Up next: Friday at Boise State, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1
4. Utah State
Last result: 93-66 road loss at Colorado State (Saturday)
Season record: 24-6, 14-5
Analysis: Utah State got blown past in last week’s games. They fell to Boise State 82-65 before continuing the road trip in Fort Collins, Colorado. They Aggies will host Air Force before traveling to Las Vegas for the tournament.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network
5. San Diego State
Last result: 74-67 road loss at UNLV (Tuesday)
Season record: 20-8, 13-6
Analysis: Despite dropping a game at UNLV on Tuesday, San Diego State has won nine of their past 12 games. The Aztecs remain in the projected field according to many bracketologists with the loss bumping them to the first four games.
Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
6. UNLV
Last result: 74-67 home win vs. San Diego State (Tuesday)
Season record: 17-13, 11-8
Analysis: The Runnin’ Rebels have put together a streak of six wins in seven games heading into Friday’s trip to New Mexico. Back-to-back wins over Nevada and San Diego State have pushed UNLV into the five-seed for the conference tournament.
Up next: Friday at New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
7. Nevada
Last result: 71-67 home loss vs. New Mexico (Tuesday)
Season record: 16-14, 8-11
Analysis: A challenging late season schedule has Nevada staring down five losses in six games barring a win over San Diego State on Thursday night. The Wolfpack have slid behind UNLV in the league standings and would need to steal a bid by winning next week’s conference tournament.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
8. San Jose State
Last result: 83-56 road loss against Colorado State (Tuesday)
Season record: 13-18, 6-13
Analysis: The Spartans have lost six of their past seven games but have the chance to go out strong on senior night when they host Fresno State. San Jose State needed double overtime to get the win in early February.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. Wyoming
Last result: 62-58 road loss at Fresno State (Tuesday)
Season record: 12-19, 5-15
Analysis: Wyoming wrapped up the season in the 11-team conference during Tuesday’s loss to Fresno State. They’ll enter the conference tournament having dropped nine of their past 10 games.
Up next: Regular season complete; Mountain West Conference tournament vs. San Jose State (Wednesday)
10. Fresno State
Last result: 62-58 home win vs. Wyoming (Saturday)
Season record: 6-24, 2-17
Analysis: Fresno State snapped an 11-game losing streak on Tuesday, beating Wyoming at home to leapfrog Air Force. The Bulldogs can ruin San Jose State’s senior day festivities by putting together their second two-game win streak of the season.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 80-57 home loss vs. Boise State (Tuesday)
Season record: 4-26, 1-18
Analysis: Air Force has dropped all 13 road game they’ve played heading into Saturday. The Falcons split the series season with the Bulldogs but have since been blown out in three games.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 1 p.m., Mountain West Network
