KenPom Rankings update: San Diego State closes in on top spot in Mountain West
After a week that included victories over New Mexico and Wyoming, San Diego State has moved up in the most recent KenPom college basketball rankings.
The Aztecs sit at No. 41 as of Monday, one spot behind New Mexico. The Aztecs and Lobos are the top two teams in the Mountain West Conference according to KenPom. The conference boasted six teams in the NCAA tournament last season but will not match that number in 2025.
San Diego State, currently tied with Boise State in the regular season standings, will visit UNLV and host Nevada this week before returning to Las Vegas for the conference tournament. The Aztecs trailed against Wyoming at halftime on Saturday night before escaping Laramie with a 72-69 victory. The Aztecs were strong offensively in the win but missed 13 free throws and got outrebounded by 16, allowing Wyoming to remain in close range throughout the night.
New Mexico, the current leader in the standings, is two games from claiming their first regular season title in the Mountain West in more than a decade. Just like San Diego State, New Mexico will take on UNLV and Nevada this week. They’ll travel to Reno on Tuesday before hosting senior night against the Runnin’ Rebels on Saturday night.
Boise State enters the final week of the regular season playing their best basketball of the year. The Broncos have won eight of their past nine games, including wins over Utah State and New Mexico to keep pace with the Aztecs in the standings. The Broncos are currently at No. 49 in the KenPom rankings, third among Mountain West teams.
Utah State enters the final week of the regular season having dropped two straight and three of their past five, watching their chance to repeat as regular season conference champions slip away. The Aggies lost at Boise State and Colorado State by a combined 44 points last week, seeing their KenPom updated ranking plummet to No. 56. Utah State will have much of the week to regroup, playing their final game of the regular season against Air Force on Saturday.
Colorado State has slipped past Utah State by a half-game in the regular season standings with two games to play. The Rams currently sit one spot behind Utah State at No. 57 in the KenPom rankings. They’ll host San Jose State on Tuesday before a showdown at Boise State Friday night.
