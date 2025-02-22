Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs at Utah State Aggies MWC men's basketball
San Diego State (17-6, 11-4) continues to surge in the second half of the Mountain West Conference regular season. On Saturday, the Aztecs will hit the road to wrap up their season series against Utah State (23-4, 13-3).
Utah State shocked San Diego State during their Mountain West Conference opener in December, erasing an 18-point deficit to beat the Aztecs 67-66 at the buzzer.
San Diego State has put themselves back in contention for the Mountain West regular season title, winning seven of their past eight games to keep pace with Utah State and New Mexico. The Aztecs will get their chance against the Aggies on Saturday night before returning home for a date with New Mexico on Tuesday night.
Utah State has been dominant at home this season, showcased by a 13-2 record. The Aggies opened the season 10-0 and have won seven of their past nine games entering Saturday night. First-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun is led by two guards, Ian Martinez and Mason Falslev. The duo combines for more than 32 points per game.
Notable trends:
- The total has gone over in six of San Diego State’s past nine games.
- San Diego State is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against Utah State.
- San Diego State is 1-4 against the spread in four of their last five road games.
- The total has gone under in four of San Diego State’s last five road games at Utah State.
- The total has gone over in four of Utah State’s last five games.
- Utah State has won 16 of their past 18 home games.
- The total has gone under in four of Utah State’s last six games against San Diego State.
Odds courtesy of OddsShark and TeamRankings.
San Diego State vs. Utah State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Utah State -6 (-110)
Over/Under: 143 (-110)
Moneyline: Utah State (-250), San Diego State (+205)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (10-13), Utah State (13-13)
Game time: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
