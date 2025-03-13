Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos MWC men's basketball
San Diego State and Boise State will matchup on Thursday afternoon, both looking to improve their resumes prior to Selection Sunday.
The Aztecs (21-8, 14-6) swept both games from Boise State during the regular season and earned the four-seed in this week’s Mountain West Conference tournament. The Aztecs have received a bye into the quarterfinal round in 19 of the past 20 seasons and have proceeded to win 17 straight games in the quarterfinal round.
San Diego State guards Nick Boyd and Miles Byrd, who were both named All-Mountain West selections earlier this week, have helped the Aztecs go 3-1 since forward Magoon Gwath went down with an injury against Utah State. Gwath had not yet practiced as of Tuesday but appears to be trending to make a return this season.
Boise State (22-9, 14-6) had been flying up the standings in recent weeks, winning nine of 10 games before dropping their regular season finale against Colorado State. Led by seniors Tyson Degenhart and Alvaro Cardenas, the Broncos are looking for their fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance but have yet to win a game in March Madness.
Notable trends:
The total has gone over in five of San Diego State’s last six games.
The total has gone under in eight of San Diego State’s last 10 games against Boise State.
San Diego State has won 11 of their last 13 games played on a Thursday.
San Diego State has won nine of their past 12 games.
Boise State has covered the spread in eight of their past 11 games.
The total has gone under in eight of Boise State’s last 11 games.
Boise State has won six of their past nine games against San Diego State.
INSERT LINKS – OddsShark and TeamRankings
San Diego State vs. Boise State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: San Diego State +2 (-110)
Over/Under: 134.5 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State (+115), Boise State (-135)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (12-16), Boise State (16-14)
Game time: Thursday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.