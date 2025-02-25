Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. New Mexico Lobos MWC men's basketball
San Diego State will host New Mexico on Tuesday night looking to avoid getting swept by the Lobos for the first time since 2016-17.
San Diego State has won nine of their past seven games as they look to position themselves for postseason play. The Aztecs currently sit in a tie for fourth place with Boise State, one game behind Colorado State.
New Mexico, the current leader in the regular season standings, reached the NCAA tournament last season after capturing the Mountain West Conference tournament championship. The Lobos had their eight-game winning streak snapped last Wednesday at Boise State and have had nearly a week off leading into tonight’s matchup at Viejas Arena.
Junior guard Donovan Dent, a multiple-time winner of the Mountain West’s Player of the Week award, averages 20 points and seven assists per game for the up-tempo Lobo offense.
San Diego State is led by guard Nick Boyd and wing Miles Byrd who both average 13 points per game. The Aztecs are looking to advance to the NCAA tournament for the fifth straight season while the Lobos are looking for back-to-back appearances.
Notable trends:
The total has gone under in eight of New Mexico’s last 12 games.
New Mexico is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against San Diego State.
The total has gone under in five of New Mexico’s last six road games.
New Mexico is 1-4 against the spread in their last five games on the road against San Diego State.
New Mexico has won 18 of their past 20 games against Mountain West opponents.
San Diego State is 3-6 against the spread over their past nine games.
The total has gone over in seven of San Diego State’s past 10 games.
The total has gone under in six of San Diego State’s past eight games against New Mexico.
San Diego State vs. New Mexico Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: San Diego State -2.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 144.5 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State (-145), New Mexico (+125)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (10-14), New Mexico (13-13)
Game time: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
