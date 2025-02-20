San Diego State releases 2025 football schedule
The Mountain West Conference released the 2025 football schedule on Thursday morning.
The announcement completes San Diego State’s 2025 schedule with four non-conference games having already been made public. San Diego State will play four non-conference games over the first five weeks, taking the first of two bye weeks on September 13.
The Aztecs will open the season against Stony Brook at home on August 28. They’ll travel to Washington State on September 6 and host Cal on September 20 before traveling to Northern Illinois on September 27 to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule.
Colorado State will come to Snapdragon Stadium on October 4 to begin Mountain West Conference play. San Diego State will then travel to Nevada and Fresno State, sandwiched around a bye week before returning home to play Wyoming on November 1.
They’ll travel to Hawai’I on November 8 and then will host back-to-back weeks against Boise State and San Jose State before closing out the regular season at New Mexico. The Mountain West Championship game will be held on Friday, December 5.
The 2025 football season will be San Diego State’s final season in the Mountain West Conference with the move to the new-look Pac-12 Conference set to take place on July 1, 2026. The Aztecs were an initial member of the Mountain West Conference that begun play in 1999-00 season.
The 2025 season will mark the second year led by head coach Sean Lewis. The Aztecs finished 3-9 last season, going 2-5 in the Mountain West. San Diego State returns edge rusher and former Eastlake High School star Trey White for his fourth season on campus. White finished the 2024 season with 60 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
Lewis will be tasked with finding a replacement for running back Marquez Cooper who totaled more than 1,400 yards in his lone season with the Aztecs. San Diego State’s 2025 recruiting class includes 18 players from the college football transfer portal and 19 players from the high school ranks. The Aztecs have added two quarterbacks from the portal in Bert Emanuel Jr. (Central Michigan) and Jayden Denegal (Michigan). The two are expected to battle for San Diego State’s starting spot in 2025.