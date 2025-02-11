Point spread, betting odds for San Diego State Aztecs vs. San Jose State Spartans MWC men's basketball
The San Diego State Aztecs (15-6, 8-4) will close out their two-game road trip on Tuesday night with a date against San Jose State (12-13, 5-8) in Northern California.
The Aztecs will look to get off to a quicker start than their previous matchup against the Spartans two weeks ago. San Jose State led 33-12 to start the game and led by 17 points just over 12 minutes to play before a 30-11 San Diego State run gave the Aztecs a 71-68 victory.
San Jose State knocked down 15 three-pointers in that game, tied for the most the Aztecs have allowed in a victory since at least the 1996-97 season.
San Jose State star guard Josh Uduje is expected to miss Tuesday’s game, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Uduje has previously started all 25 games for the Spartans this season.
San Diego State holds a dominant 20-1 series advantage against San Jose State in the Mountain West Era. The Aztecs are 14-0 at home against the Spartans during that time with the lone loss coming in San Jose.
San Diego State redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath was a standout in the first meeting, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds, a block and an assist. During Saturday’s game against Colorado State, Gwath passed Skylar Spencer for the most blocks by a freshman in San Diego State history.
Notable trends:
- San Diego State has failed to cover the spread in four of their past five games.
· San Jose State is 17-2-1 against the spread in their past 20 games.
· San Diego State has failed to cover the spread in each of their past five road games at San Jose State.
· San Diego State has won each of their past 10 games against San Jose State.
· The total has gone over in 11 of San Jose State’s past 16 games.
· The total has gone over in four of San Diego State’s past six games.
Trends courtesy of Oddshark and TeamRankings .
San Diego State vs. San Jose State Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: San Diego State -8.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 133 (-110)
Moneyline: San Diego State (-400), San Jose State (+300)
Records against the spread: San Diego State (8-12), San Jose State (17-5-1)
Game time: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
