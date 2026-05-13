Projecting San Diego State's starting lineup, rotation after latest international addition

Brian Dutcher and the San Diego State Aztecs had a tough season and are in the midst of a similarly challenging offseason, with multiple key departures to graduation and the transfer portal.

SDSU will look to get back into the NCAA Tournament in 2027 after missing out last year for the first time since 2019. It will require nearly an entirely new squad to do so, with eight of last year's ten leading scorers no longer in the picture.

Returning sophomores Elzie Harrington and Tae Simmons will be flanked by a handful of transfer portal additions in the starting lineup, with a trio of recent international additions giving coach Dutcher added depth as well.

Below is a look at San Diego State's projected starting lineup and rotation as of now, with 11 of the team's 15 roster spots allotted for as the portal season winds down:

Starting Lineup

Center: Jeremiah 'Bear' Cherry

2025-26 Stats (6 games): 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 31.2 MPG at Sacramento State

Cherry was great in just six games last year for the Hornets of Sacramento State, but prior to that, he started 32 of 33 games for UNLV in 2024-25, averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

He should step right into the starting role vacated by transfer Magoon Gwath for the Aztecs, and his experience and rim protection make him a quality starter in the new look Pac-12, provided he can stay healthy.

Power Forward: Tae Simmons

2025-26 Stats (32 games): 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 64.7% from the field in 14.3 MPG

Simmons was a 4-star forward out of high school who played a reserve role for the Aztecs as a freshman in 2025-26, earning a starting role in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, where he averaged 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 7-12 from the field.

He's a bit undersized for the position, but could be a strong breakout candidate as a sophomore thanks to his rebounding and physicality.

Small Forward: Elzie Harrington

2025-26 Stats (23 games): 8.0 points, 2.3 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 43.6% from 3 in 21.1 MPG

Harrington was SDSU's other key freshman last year, and he started 17 of the 23 games he played for coach Dutcher and averaged 8.0 points and 2.3 assists. That included a 20-point performance in San Diego State's 3OT win over Boise State, and 16 points with three steals against Grand Canyon.

Look for Harrington to take on a bigger role on the wing for the Aztecs following the departure of Miles Byrd.

Shooting Guard: Nick Anderson

2025-26 Stats (31 games): 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 40% from 3 in 29.1 MPG at Rice

Anderson is San Diego State's prized addition in the transfer portal, coming over from Rice after finishing 11th in the American with 15.5 points per game, while shooting 40% from three on a whopping 6.8 attempts per game.

He'll be an instant contributor for the Aztecs and is a strong candidate to lead this team in scoring in the new-look Pac-12.

Point Guard: Chance Gladden

2025-26 Stats (33 games): 14.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds in 33.3 MPG at Boston U

Gladden is the third projected starter to join San Diego State out of the transfer portal. The 6'3 guard was tremendous last year as a freshman at Boston U, earning Third Team All Patriot League honors while finishing second in the league in assists and 13th in points per game.

The North Carolina native should serve as a quality table setter for SDSU in their new look backcourt.

Rotation

Guard Latrell Davis (San Jose State)

Davis should compete for a big role after a productive sophomore season at San Jose State in 2024-25, when he averaged 11.1 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. He redshirted last season for the Aztecs, and his familiarity with the system should result in him getting on the court plenty in 2026-27.

Forward Luca Vincini (Banco di Sardegna)

Vincini is coach Dutcher's latest addition, a 6'9 forward from Italy who spent last year in the country's top league playing for Banco di Sardegna Sassari.

The 22-year-old has been a pro overseas for six years and has played 170 games in Italy, averaging 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.6 minutes. He'll add to SDSU's rebuilt frontcourt alongside Cherry and fellow European newcomer Skoric.

Forward Luka Skoric (KK Cibona)

Skoric is a 6'9 forward who put up 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in nearly 16 minutes per game for Cibona in Croatia. He gives SDSU much-needed size on the interior and projects as the team's third big behind Cherry and Simmons - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him earn significant minutes as the year goes on.

Guard David Torresani (Nutribullet Treviso)

Torresani is San Diego State's latest addition to the backcourt, and he provides the Aztecs with valuable guard depth. Standing 6'2, the Italian guard averaged 7.0 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 37.9% from three for Nutribullet Treviso in Italy's top league this season.

That experience should give him a chance to play real minutes right away for the Aztecs behind Gladden.

Guard Zach White (HS)

White is a 6'5 3-star wing from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, who committed to the Aztecs over offers from UW, Cal, SMU, and Nevada, among others.

Lauded for his defense and athleticism, White is a perfect fit for Dutcher's system at SDSU and could be in line for a rotation role right away in 2026-27.

Center Thokbor Majak

Majak has played eight games and 31 total minutes in two seasons at San Diego State, scoring two points on 1-6 shooting while committing eight fouls. He remains very raw, but could see more playing time in 2026-27 thanks to Gwath's departure and the injury history of Cherry at the five.

Coach Dutcher and the Aztecs still have four roster spots they can fill before their Pac-12 debut in November, so don't be surprised to see this projected rotation change as the staff looks to rebuild the squad and get back to the NCAA Tournament after last year's disappointing campaign.