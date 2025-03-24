Report: San Diego State forward Magoon Gwath enters transfer portal
For the second time in less than a week, San Diego State’s basketball program has lost a starter to the transfer portal.
According to Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune, redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath informed the Aztec coaching staff on Monday that he will be entering the college basketball transfer portal.
Gwath had a breakout season for San Diego State in 2024-25. He started all 26 games that he played in, averaging nine points, five rebounds and three blocks per game. The seven-foot, 205-pound redshirt freshman led the Mountain West Conference in blocks and was second nationally in block percentage. He also showed an ability to shoot from the perimeter, connecting on 38 percent of his three-point shots.
Following the regular season, Gwath was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year as well as Freshman of the Year. He went down with a hyperextended knee in the early minutes of San Diego State’s loss at Utah State on February 22. Gwath missed the final four regular season games as well as the conference tournament loss to Boise State.
Gwath returned to the lineup in last week’s NCAA tournament game against North Carolina. Playing 24 minutes in the blowout loss in Dayton to the Tarheels, Gwath finished with nine points, five rebounds and two blocks in what ended up being his final game in an Aztec uniform.
He had his best career game against Fresno State in December’s conference opener. Gwath finished with 25 points on 10-13 shooting, grabbing 10 rebounds while blocking four shots. He had a stretch during conference play in late January and early February in which he averaged 17 points and 11 rebounds, blocking 10 shots over a four-game span.
An unranked recruit out of Veritas Prep in Garden Grove, California in the class of 2023, San Diego State offered Gwath a scholarship in late June of his senior year. The Aztecs had him enrolled on campus less than two weeks later. Gwath redshirted during his first season on campus following surgery for an injured ankle.
Talking to media following the end of the regular season, Gwath said, “Right now, I’m looking more towards getting to the pros.”
Asked if he thinks he’s ready to go the professional route, Gwath responded with “I guess we’ll have to find out.”
Gwath joins starting point guard Nick Boyd as the two Aztecs who have entered the college basketball transfer portal following the end of the 2024-25 season last week.