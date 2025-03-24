San Diego State football lands commitment from two-way standout
San Diego State football has added a fifth member to its 2026 football recruiting class.
Isaiah Lucero, a two-way standout from Northview High School in Covina, has committed to San Diego State. Lucero played his first season at Baldwin Park High and spent his sophomore season at Damien High in La Verne.
Lucero had a breakout season on both sides of the ball with Northview in 2024. He caught 60 passes for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns. On defense, Lucero had 31 tackles and five interceptions. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, finishing the year with 14 touchdowns.
The Aztecs first extended an offer to Lucero in June of 2024, prior to his junior season. Following Lucero’s dynamic junior season, UCLA, BYU, Utah and Michigan State arrived with scholarship offers. Fresno State, Colorado State and Northern Arizona had recently offered scholarship offers before Lucero announced his pledge to the Aztecs.
Lucero opened his junior season with 21 catches over three games, finishing with 140 receiving yards or more in each game. Against Diamond Ranch, he caught three passes for 108 yards, finding the endzone three times. Two weeks later against Alta Loma, Lucero caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown while also grabbing three interceptions in the 22-7 victory.
San Diego State has had a strong start to its 2026 recruiting class that currently ranks best in the Mountain West according to 247Sports. The Aztecs have also added general manager Caleb Davis to the fold in recent weeks, a brand-new position for San Diego State that is becoming more and more common in programs across the country.
San Diego State’s current class includes a quarterback (Derek Garcia), an offensive lineman (Malik White) and three players with two-way potential in Brandon Smith, Crosby Kelly and Lucero.
Head coach Sean Lewis talked about San Diego State’s intent to keep recruiting heavily at the high school level despite the popularity of the NCAA transfer portal.
“We constantly want to view high school recruiting as the draft,” Lewis said. “…It’s built consistently year after year by the relationships in our backyard here in California and in the Phoenix area and in Vegas where we’ve made some hay and continue to make relationships but use the portal to fill the holes and supplement our roster.”